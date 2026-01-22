Lady Du has responded to Nota's diss on Piano Pulse , where he spoke about her new wine venture and why he does not support it

The amapiano singer announced her new wine business, A Sip Of Piano, but has not yet announced the release date

Responding to Nota's video, several celebrities showed support for Lady Du, promising to buy her wine, and they bashed Nota

South African amapiano singer Lady Du was a major topic recently after Nota Baloyi made salty remarks about her music career.

After she announced her wine venture, A Sip Of Piano, Nota went on Piano Pulse to discredit her business, saying it is not authentic.

What Nota said about Lady Du

In a clip, the Umsebenzi Wethu singer posted on Instagram, Nota accused Lady Du of being in the industry just to make money, not because she is serious about her craft.

"She should be focusing on growing her craft in music. She didn't respect music enough to develop herself as a craftsman. We want people who are doing it for the passion, not for the money. We want authentic artists. But this wine brand is not authentic," Nota says in the clip.

Reacting to the video clip, Lady Du laughed it off and told people to warn Nota. She then begged people to buy her wine called A Sip Of Piano.

"We don’t want people that sing for money, we want people that sing with passion, ncela nimkhuze u101 dalmation (Please, someone speak to 101 Dalmations.) Please buy my wine bathi ayikho authentic (They are saying it is not authentic.) Please buy it, tuu."

Celebs roast Nota after Lady Du diss

Fans and celebrities all chimed in to support Lady Du and to bash Nota for his distasteful remarks about Lady Du's grind.

leehleza_the_entertainer said:

"Bring the wine, my friend. Nota is crazy."

simplynozipho asked:

"Where do we buy the wine, my babes?"

thenjiwecomedy shared:

"I didn’t even know about the wine, and now I can’t wait to buy some."

djzinhle said:

"We are definitely buying the wine. We are building generational wealth here!"

precious_m.ndlazi roasted Nota:

"When are we cancelling this old banana look-a-like?"

knaomin replied:

"Oh no, we want to support your wine business. We like a female that takes risks, has drive and sees her potential in different spaces!"

zintlekwaaiman exclaimed:

"Take those words outta your mouth, my lady! We ain’t broke here and never will be. We buying that wine!! Send me a box!"

somizi laughed:

"You know, I wanted to call you the other day to say, don’t respond. But I’m glad I didn’t because 101 Dalmatians sent me to bara."

uthobani said:

"When God sends someone to Market your brand for free on their own platform, while you're busy thinking of the next idea. That's a blessing on a higher level, Sis. Calling him '101 Dalmatian' is wild."

Lady Du gave a spicy clapback at Nota. Image: Ladydu

Source: Instagram

Lady Du celebrates salon's birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lady Du's business, Wawa la Beauty, turned a year old on Saturday, 15 November 2025. She celebrated by detailing Wawa La Beauty's humble beginnings and why she started the business.

Lady Du flaunted a luxury vehicle worth millions while marking Wawa La Beauty's milestone.

