South African musician Sjava promoted his album iNkanyezi NeZinkanyezi with the help of a sweet young girl

In the promotional video, Sjava and the girl discussed the beauty of stars and the importance of them in everyday life

Mzansi is waiting for the album in anticipation of something life-changing, following the success of his Inkanyezi live album

Sjava has given fans a taste of his upcoming album ‘INkanyezi NeZinkanyezi’. Image: Sjava_atm

Get ready for some new Sjava music this week! The 1020 Cartel record label owner announced that his impending album is set to be released on Friday, 30 January 2026.

Fans were given an inside look at what they can expect from the Inkanyezi Nesinkanyezi project, and they have started counting down the days.

Sjava promotes album

In his promo video, the Uyena hitmaker was stargazing before a little girl interrupted him. He showed willingness to teach the young one about the importance of the stars.

The singer then asks the girl what the importance of stars is, and she said, "It is to make the sky look beautiful," an answer that Sjava found both amusing and correct.

"You see, my niece, stars play an important role in our lives. Because even in the darkness, they bring light. Even our ancestors used stars to tell them what month and which year it was," he said, before adding how important it is for stars to work together.

Sjava, who was considered for a Grammy nomination in 2025, used the stars to instil an important life lesson in the little girl.

"The same goes in life. When we make songs, we need to work together just like the stars above. That is the importance of collaboration," he ended.

Watch the clip below:

Below are some of the reactions from eager fans:

@Emhlaliseni said:

"Looking forward to it, Bhungane, I know that you never disappoint. This is why you are so scarce. You are busy cooking."

@SphiweJohn shared:

"We will be there to enjoy another Indlalifa master class."

@OMantshule celebrated:

"I wonder what we did as fans to get an album in January, sibonge nkarbieyana."

@innoboy04 shared:

"We are about to be blessed with the best album of 2026."

@JabulaniBee said:

"Real music dropping on the 30th. We are about to feast!"

@GeorgeBeatsSA said:

"I was crying out of depression and lack of money. Then I came across mad bout that because my neighbour blasted it, and I stood up and decided to get my life together, and now I got my money up, and my ladies stay begging for my presence. Thank you, Sjava."

Sjava’s will release ‘INkanyezi NeZinkanyezi’ on Friday. Image: Sjava_atm

Sjava speaks on relationships

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava revealed the reason he is not in a committed relationship.

In April 2024, the award-winning singer and actor was a guest on a YouTube podcast that discussed love and relationships. A popular news and gossip page shared a clip from that interview on X, and it raised a few eyebrows.

The musician admitted that he fears falling in love with a woman, saying love is dangerous. Sjava would end a relationship if he got too attached to a partner.

