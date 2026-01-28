Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose expressed deep humility and gratitude after being nominated in the Emerging Brands in Africa category at the 2026 Africa Brand Awards

The singer described the recognition as a proud moment that highlights the growing influence of Maskandi music across the continent

Khuzani said the nomination shows that Maskandi is no longer confined to South Africa and is now earning respect on a bigger stage

Khuzani Mpungose has reacted to his nomination for 'Emerging Brands in Africa'.

Source: Instagram

Popular Maskandi musician Khuzani Mpungose has reacted with genuine humility after learning he has been nominated in the Emerging Brands in Africa category at the 2026 Africa Brand Awards.

The award celebrates brands and individuals who represent innovation, excellence and positive impact across the continent.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khuzani shared how meaningful the recognition feels at this stage of his career.

He said the nomination proves that Maskandi music is breaking boundaries and gaining appreciation far beyond South Africa’s borders. He described it as a proud moment not only for himself but for the entire Maskandi genre and its loyal supporters.

Khuzani, who previously bagged an international award, emphasised that seeing his name listed alongside other influential African brands is both surprising and motivating.

He believes the honour reflects the hard work he and his team have put into growing the sound and reaching new audiences.

A milestone for Maskandi music

The Africa Brand Awards highlight outstanding contributions from across the continent in various sectors, and Khuzani’s inclusion in the emerging brands category is seen as a significant milestone for traditional South African music styles.

His nomination indicates that there is an increasing commercial and cultural value of Maskandi, a genre long associated with rural storytelling and Zulu heritage but now finding wider mainstream acceptance.

Khuzani, whose reality show returned to SABC1, remains focused on staying true to his roots while continuing to evolve.

He sees the nomination as encouragement to keep pushing boundaries and showing the world what Maskandi can achieve on a global scale.

Khuzani Mpungose expresses gratitude to supporters

The singer made it clear that he does not take the recognition for granted. He thanked his fans, collaborators and everyone who has believed in his journey from the beginning.

According to TshisaLIVE, he expressed sincere appreciation for the love and support that have carried him this far.

As the awards approach, Khuzani stands as a proud representative of Maskandi music and South African talent.

Khuzani Mpungose is a busy artist on his own, not needing backing

Khuzani Mpungose previously withdrew from Lebo M's African Icons Tribute concert, which took place in September 2025, at the Durban Playhouse.

A source close to the story revealed that the Maskansi star sent a message to the organisers, stating his reasons for withdrawing from the event.

His message read:

"Good Morning. I trust this message finds you well. I would like to sincerely apologise for not being able to attend the upcoming event. Following the advice of my elders, I have been asked not to participate due to family-related concerns surrounding the event. Out of respect for their guidance, I must honour this request. I fully understand the inconvenience this may cause, and I wish to assure you that I will take full responsibility."

Khuzani Mpungose previously withdrew his participation in a local event.

Source: Instagram

Khuzani Mpungose refutes KZN tender claims

The musician previously warded off claims that he had received a government tender in KZN.

Briefly News reported that the muso dismissed the viral document that made those allegations as fake and an attempt to tarnish his brand.

