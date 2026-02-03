Big Brother Titans star Juicy Jay opened up about his relationship with co-star Yvonne, saying he was always the one initiating calls and conversations in their relationship

The star shared that this observation led to the end of their relationship after he got "tired" of being the only one pushing things

Fans took to the comments section, wishing both of them well going forward, with some stating that Juicy Jay loved Yvonne too much

Juicy Jay opened up about why his relationship with Yvonne collapsed. Images: juicyjay_official

Big Brother Naija star Juicy Jay has given fans a candid look into why his relationship with fellow housemate Yvonne ultimately ended.

In a recent podcast clip shared on X, Juicy Jay, who previously said he wanted to venture into TV presenting, revealed that he was consistently the one reaching out, initiating calls and conversations throughout their time together.

He explained that at some point he began to sense Yvonne had grown tired of the relationship, but she never voiced it directly.

Juicy Jay, who's the second celeb lately to open up about their relationship, said this lack of open communication left him feeling the emotional burden alone.

The conversation took place on the Engineer Your Life with Lungelo podcast and was amplified on X by @SexyDoyin1. The user captioned the post:

"Juicy says he was always the one initiating the calls, conversations and all. At some point, he felt she was tired of him but wasn’t saying it. Aw, my Juvone ship."

Watch the video on X:

Juicy Jay's fans react with support and sympathy

As news of the couple’s breakup spread, fans flooded social media with messages of support for both Juicy Jay and Yvonne.

Many expressed empathy for Juicy Jay, acknowledging the depth of his feelings for Yvonne and wishing them both well as they navigate their futures apart.

One fan, @Lady_Kally, said:

"Oh, Juicy. I feel so bad for him."

@Lellow__ commented:

"I knew it. He was forcing that relationship. He forced it from the house."

@Primrosae added a jab:

"She wanna chill with the big boys. Sorry."

Another user, @darling_endie, shed some light:

"Distance might have been a factor. There's just something something about presence."

@MKayTheQueen left an encouraging comment, saying:

"He will be fine and find a life partner. A woman who loves and appreciates him."

@Mariam3518 added salt to the wound:

"She is now with Nigerians big boys."

@Oluwalatenda wrote:

"Deep down, we all knew. They were cute together but, he isn’t the kind of man who will survive modern socialite women. Juicy is quite different, intentional and he wears his heart of his sleeves!"

The same user added:

"You can see it in his eyes that, he’s still very much in love but, he needed to choose himself. I wish them well, separately! Fame in Nigeria is just too different from Fame in SA. Most of those girls are surrounded by a lot of temptations.🫩"

@Bella_Billions stated:

"Chaii. I was lowkey rooting for them but then again, look at Yvonne. I also wonder if Khosi and Thabang ended up together for a minute cos their chemistry was so good."

Fans shared thoughts on Juicy Jay and Yvonne's relationship after he opened up about their breakup. Image: jucyjay_official

