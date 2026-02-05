The Real Housewives of Durban star Lo Sithole wrote a sweet anniversary message to her husband, Sahluko

Lo Sithole and her husband have been married for 14 years, and they lead the Discovery Church in Durban

In her sweet message, Sithole thanked God for making their paths cross, expressing how much she values him

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ reality TV star Lo Sithole and her husband Sahluko have been married for 14 years. Image: Lo_sithole

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Lo Sithole has celebrated her husband, Sahluko Sithole, on their marriage anniversary.

The church leader, who was thrust into fame on The Real Housewives Of Durban, posted a series of old photos, each capturing the love she and Sahluko share.

Lo Sithole celebrates hubby

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, 3 February, Sithole posted a mix of throwback and recent photos of her and her man. Lo Sithole said she was very blessed to be with a man like Sahluko, who is loving and kind.

"Happy 14th anniversary, Jobe. Fourteen years ago, God blessed me with the best man I could ever ask for. You are kind, loving, and my greatest gift. I thank God for you every day, my kinda guy, you are the best, I love you forever and ever, Amen Msongwe’Nsimbi, Bhoza, Mondise, Man of God."

Fans continued to admire the Sitholes, who are church leaders at the Discovery Church in Durban.

mpoomy_ledwaba stated:

"Our people. Happy anniversary, family."

phindilegwala_official said:

"Happy Anniversary, beautiful people."

ayah_mthembu_ shared:

"Happy Anniversary, my love. May God continue to bless your union."

thandoe_ngeleka said:

"Happy anniversary, parents."

nomonde.mhlongo_dominion stated:

"God is so faithful. Happy anniversary to you guys..we pray for open doors, more love, more unity and overflow."

sphu_me_leleh stated:

"Have a good one, your love is inspirational. May God continue to bless your union and give you many more years of love and adventure together. We love you."

zi_mtshali responded:

"A whole 14 years of # MINA no LO# happy anniversary my favourite people."

thetemperedprincess exclaimed:

"Happiest anniversary, my loves. What an inspiration you are to all of us!"

ms.mlo gushed:

"Awww. Mam'Lo you were so young and cute."

Lo Sithole changes hairstyle after getting dragged

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Real Housewives of Durban star Lo Sithole debuted a photo of her new hairstyle, a black silky weave.

This comes after the reality TV star and pastor's wife got roasted online for her island mohawk. Users' comments ranged from relief to shady. Like @ZinhlosozethuK, who said, "She looks very beautiful, I wonder what we did to her for that side island Mohawk."

Or @mmbs001, who joked, "Good Lord! Thank you! That Dladla Mshunqisi look was giving me nightmares."

Lo Sithole has been making waves on the show, particularly for her hairstyle and for holding strong traditional values. However, people have been complaining about their value, and the new ladies add to the show.

Source: Briefly News