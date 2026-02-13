The Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, attended the State Of The Nation Address (SONA)

At the red carpet at the Cape Town City Hall, Ndabeni-Abrahams revealed her outfit supported local designers and second-hand shops

On Instagram, the minister advocated for people to support local designers ahead of the ceremony

The Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams attended the SONA.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams once again stole the show at the State Of The Nation Address (SONA) red carpet in Cape Town City Hall.

The Minister of Small Business Development strutted the red carpet on Thursday, 12 February 2026, wearing a locally designed dress by a fashionista from Durban. During her interview, Ndabeni-Abrahams said her look was completed by second-hand shoes, purchased from a Cape Town thrift shop.

Ndabeni-Abrahams on supporting local

In a viral video, Ndabeni advised people not to waste their money on international brands, which are often expensive.

“I urge people to stop buying fake products, because they want to go for the big brands. These designers are not expensive, but they make you look good, like me. Affordable, but they help us grow the economy and create jobs,” she said,

Ndabeni's dress was custom-designed by Mpondo Colours by Fabric Bank. Her shoes were also bought from a local second-hand shop in Cape Town. Her hair was styled by John’s Touch. "Thank you for making me a Queen. Indeed Local is lekker! Support small businesses practically, not just rhetoric."

On Instagram, Ndabeni-Abrahams emphasised the importance of wearing local brands. "Wearing local is more than just a fashion choice; it is a powerful statement of pride, identity, and economic empowerment. By supporting local designers, manufacturers, and artisans, we help create jobs, strengthen small businesses, and grow our national economy," she wrote. "Bethunana ndimane ndiyozubuka appreciating talent in South Africa. As indicated yesterday, the Fabric was custom-designed here in SA, and the dress was crafted here. It’s possible not to wear fake products and still have your own desired look, guys. Don’t be pressured."

Ndabeni has always been proudly local. Even in 2024, she wore a locally designed dress and her makeup was also done by a local artist.

Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams attended SONA in a local dress.

Mzansi had a mouthful to say. Below are some of the reactions:

@JamesSamJones_ said:

"Because you bought a local dress, which you do very seldom, it's service delivery to you. You're going to talk about it forever."

@BonganiMkhawane gave the dress a thumbs down:

"This dress looks like a cake."

@lukheleomega asked:

"Stella, what will your legacy be when you leave office after the 2029 election? What will you tell your grandchildren about what you did for small businesses while you were in office? Surely, it can’t be wearing dresses, makeup, and shoes from local designers."

@Dialogue_Action said:

"If only our outfits could match our competence and efficiency."

