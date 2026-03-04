Cassper Nyovest fans can finally look forward to new music from their favourite rapper following his latest announcement

Taking to social media, Mufasa revealed that not only was he in "album mode," but he was also working on himself through physical exercise, ready to give fans the best version of himself possible

Cheers erupted in the comment section as fans celebrated the return of "Mufasa" in his prime

Briefly News got insight into Cassper Nyovest's workout routine from a trusted fitness expert

Cassper Nyovest revealed that he was preparing his next album. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Following the success of Fill Up Toyota Stadium, Cassper Nyovest is finally ready to return to the booth.

After a period of spiritual reflection and a noticeable hiatus from the charts, Mufasa set social media ablaze by confirming that he is officially in "album mode."

But the rap mogul isn't just focusing on the beats; he’s taking a holistic approach to his comeback, hitting the gym with intensity to ensure his physical form matches his lyrical prowess.

On Tuesday, 3 March 2026, the Tito Mboweni rapper posted a video of himself pushing through an intense training session at the gym, symbolising a powerful return to the discipline that first propelled him to superstardom.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Working on an album, also working on myself. #AlbumMode"

Fitness expert and certified personal trainer Mothusi Maepa shared a breakdown of Mufasa's session with Briefly News. He mentioned that it was a shoulder and chest workout, with exercises including barbell military presses, seated chest presses, cable chest presses, dumbbell rear delt flys, among others.

The rapper's announcement comes nearly three years after he delivered what fans believe was his most bar-heavy project, Solomon, which was released in September 2023.

The project features standout tracks like Bashimane, It's Not The Same and Balmain, further cementing its reputation as a sophisticated body of work that prioritised lyricism over commercial gimmicks.

Cassper has since collaborated with other musicians to release chart-topping singles. However, despite Solomon's critical acclaim, the long wait since its release left fans hungry for a follow-up, making Mufasa's return to the studio feel like a long-overdue reunion with his core supporters.

Watch Cassper Nyovest's video below.

Supporters erupt over Cassper Nyovest announcement

Fans flooded the comment section, eager to finally welcome Mufasa back to their playlists.

trav.arara cheered:

"Finally! Can't wait!"

stavo_the_great said:

"I just know it's gonna be a timeless project."

dean_doesitt suggested:

"We need Emtee and Nasty on the album."

frxns.pale requested:

"I’m gonna need the Cass from A.M.N."

Eager fans are looking forward to new music from Cassper Nyovest. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

its2004again_ posted:

"Thought you said folks don't listen to albums no more? But say less, we will be there."

ke_raza was excited:

"Yes, finally the album is coming!'

_.b.i.g._.b.e.n._ recalled:

"I remember the other time you worked on the AMN album, you went caveman mode."

Athini Bashe hits the gym

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Athini "Bash" Bashe working up a sweat in the gym.

Coming from ending his relationship with his former fiancée, the content creator is choosing himself, and supporters admired his commitment to bettering his life.

Source: Briefly News