Tension between Doja Cat and her father, Dumisani Dlamini, trended again after they failed to reunite during her debut South African concert on Saturday, 23 March 2026

Social media users shifted focus to Doja Cat’s brother, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, and serious claims re-emerged

Some social media users expressed sympathy for Doja Cat, while others questioned the family dynamics and different perspectives

Serious claims against Doja Cat’s brother re-emerged amid Dumisani Dlamini drama. Image: official_dumisanidlamini/Instagram, Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF

Source: UGC

Serious allegations against American musician Doja Cat’s brother have resurfaced amid drama with her South African father, Dumisani Dlamini.

Several South Africans were hoping that Doja Cat and her estranged father, Dumisani Dlamini, would reunite during her performance at Pretoria's SunBet Arena.

After the touted reunion between him and his daughter fell through, a video of Dumisani Dlamini talking about why he was absent from Doja Cat’s life did the rounds online.

Another video of Doja Cat’s alleged half-sister also opened up about her non-existent relationship with Dumisani Dlamini.

As South Africans weighed in on the drama between Doja Cat and Dumisani Dlamini, X (Twitter) user @rashid_kay suggested that Doja’s brother, Dalithando Dlamini, isn't involved in family drama. The post was captioned:

“Nobody talks about Dalithando Dlamini, Doja Cat’s brother, because he’s not famous.”

See the post below:

Serious claims against Doja Cat's brother emerge

Doja Cat’s fan account, @dojafrica, resurfaced serious allegations against the musician’s brother.

On 17 January 2024, TMZ reported that Doja Cat’s mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, accused her then 30-year-old son of verbally and physically abusing the American musician. According to Sawyer, Raman Dalithando Dlamini had knocked out Doja Cat’s teeth. She also alleged that Raman had given Doja cuts and bruises and destroyed and stolen some of Doja's property.

The judge ruled in Doja’s mum’s favour and granted court-ordered protection from Raman pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order. The judge did not grant the same protection to Doja Cat and ruled that she would need to file her own request for a restraining order against her brother.

Watch the full video of the allegations against Doja Cat’s brother below:

SA reacts to serious allegations against Doja Cat's brother

Social media users flooded the comments with a flurry of reactions. While some sympathised with Doja Cat, others dissected the allegations against her brother.

Here are some of the comments:

@SpaceXGodXodD remarked:

“All the men in her life growing up failed her.”

@SaniExplore argued:

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with her brother. I think the mother is the problem. Based on this and what her dad said.”

@walter_lunga said:

“He looks like his pops.”

@Nbantu_ shared:

“She also has a half-sister who came out on TikTok because their deadbeat father was trying to use her to score points. Everyone has been focused on Doja because she’s the most famous one of all his children 🙄”

South Africans reacted to allegations against Doja Cat's brother. Image: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to clip of Dumisani Dlamini reportedly being kicked out of Doja Cat's show

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Dumisani Dlamini surprised Mzansi over the weekend when he claimed he was thrown out of Doja Cat's show.

A video of the actor at Doja Cat's Global Citizen Concert was shared on X on Sunday, 22 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News