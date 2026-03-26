Tyrone Gordon Willard responded to allegations that he was managing DStv’s social media accounts during Big Brother Mzansi Season 6

Big Brother Mzansi blogger lifeafterbbmzansi shared screenshots from Tyron Gordon Willard's video on Instagram

The situation sparked mixed reactions online, with some defending Tyrone Gordon Willard and others criticising fan behaviour

'BMzansi' star responds to allegations amid fan backlash. Image: tyronethefirst

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant Tyrone Gordon Willard has responded to allegations that he was the one managing DStv’s social media accounts during the just-ended season six.

His clarification comes at a time when Thandeka’s fans allege that the production team and DStv conspired against their favourite and handed the Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa crown to Liema Pantsi.

One of the allegations levelled against DStv was that it used its social media accounts to campaign for Liema and not Thandeka. Several individuals accused Tyrone Gordon Willard of posting the messages, prompting him to respond.

BBMzansi star shuts down claims he ran DStv accounts

On Wednesday, 24 March 2026, Big Brother Mzansi blogger lifeafterbbmzansi shared screenshots from a video made by Tyrone. In the video, Tyrone responded to allegations that he was the one behind the posts on the DStv social media accounts. The post was captioned:

“Tyrone said he is not the one handling DStv accounts, stop harassing him over posts that are made on their platforms. 🙏🏾”

In one of the screenshots, Tyrone said that he does not work for the direct broadcast satellite service provider.

“I really just want people to do their research😭 Because I don’t work there. What evidence do they need?” Tyrone said.

To emphasise his point, Tyrone highlighted that the community managers managing the DStv accounts use their initials.

“The community managers at DStv use their initials when working and responding so that their team can identify who is working on what. You won’t find my initials there,” Tyrone responded.

Responding to questions on whether he was handling DStv’s social media accounts, Tyrone responded:

“And to answer the question, no, I am not the handler.“

See the post by clicking here.

SA reacts after BBMzansi star responds to allegations

In the comments, social media users sympathised with Tyrone Gordon Willard.

Here are some of the reactions:

ifejikachinelo remarked:

“I really thank God Thandeka didn’t win that show. What kind of behaviour is this? She and her base will never beat the bully allegations.”

mivu_nqezo asked:

“Who bullied Tyrone? Please tell me now, I wanna sort them out. I wanna show them flames.”

lula_paulus said:

“Sponsors this year have no emotional intelligence and are very biased. Doing something to spite other housemates.”

lostaccount975 argued:

“Toxic fans will always be on the side of toxicity. You will give the benefit of the doubt, ukuthi they just happen to support this person, kanti no, it permeates their lives.”

quarelsmaal questioned:

“Tyrone is a genuine and sweet guy. Why would people be this vile towards him?”

Mzansi reacted after 'BBMzansi' star responded to allegations. Image: tyronethefirst

Source: Instagram

Thandeka Tshabalala claims BBMzansi was rigged

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thandeka made explosive allegations against the production team behind Big Brother Mzansi.

Thandeka made the allegations when she appeared on Podcast and Chill as a celebrity guest and the first Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestant to do so.

Source: Briefly News