Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently responded to a video of Somkhanda Gumbi's reaction to suffering from diabetes and being amputated

Gumbi trended on social media when social media users claimed he had been amputated due to diabetes

South Africans on social media were puzzled by Gumbi's video as he spoke in the dark throughout the clip

Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to a Video of Somkhanda Gumbi Responding to Amputation and Diabetic Rumours

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star and polygamist Somkhanda Gumbi has commented on social media rumours that he's suffering from diabetes and was amputated.

The popular polygamist previously made headlines when he took Zama Duma as his third wife in 2025.

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to a viral video of Gumbi reacting to the social media rumours on Tuesday, 7 April 2026.

Social media user @sanelenkosi shared on her X account on Monday, 6 April 2026, that the polygamist is suffering from diabetes.

"It is alleged that businessman and polygamist, Somkhanda Lucky Gumbi, has been suffering from diabetes, which led to him being amputated this past weekend," she wrote.

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo revealed on his X account on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, that the polygamist is fed up.

"Lmao! That first video is funny! My man is fed up, you hear me!?" said Dhlomo.

Social media user Burnerburnerac5 shared that a video on his X account of the polygamist responding to the social media claims.

"Somkhanda Gumbi is mad as hell that y'all said he's a diabetic amputee. He said leave him and his family alone. He also said people talk about him cause they're poor and hungry, which is funny cause since when is poverty a prerequisite for gossip? Lwazi Duma laughs at her in-laws," says the social media user.

In the video, Gumbi rubbishes social media rumours that he's got diabetes and was amputated. The polygamist also tells people to leave him and his family alone.

South Africans comment on Gumbi's reported video

@Am_Blujay said:

"He cooked, though if he wasn’t amputated, the lights would be on now he is talking in the dark."

@Nobuntu_Daba wrote:

"Why is he in the dark?"

@gurumaster281 reacted:

"Diabetic and polygamy in the same sentence?"

@ThandieM_ said:

"What was amputated?"

@Politicalpotion replied:

"Strength to his bleached amputated body part."

@sowazis reacted:

"I cannot understand you saying, 'has been suffering from diabetes, and it led to his amputation this past weekend.' What does that even mean? What part of his body was amputated? Maybe everyone who's not asking understands, but I don't!"

@bougie_luuh wrote:

"Why akhuluma in the dark? Because he knows he will trend for shedding."

@Politicalpotion responded:

"You introduced yourself to us with a reality TV show, so we're going to talk about you until the end of time."

Sizwe Dhlomo Reacts to a Video of Somkhanda Gumbi Responding to Amputation and Diabetic Rumours

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo Comments on Kelvin Momo missing another gig: "It's a very dangerous game

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano artist Kelvin Momo trended on social media on Sunday, 5 April 2026, when Sizwe Dhlomo commented on his canceled gigs.

Momo's fans dragged him for missing another booked event and revealed that he should not get booked for any future events.

The award-winning music producer released a statement over the weekend to explain why he couldn't make it.

Source: Briefly News