Broadcaster and Metro FM presenter Tbo Touch has launched his new podcast, with the first episode airing on Sunday, 28 June 2026

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the launch on X, where the news sparked mixed reactions

His podcast launch comes days after he was called out for his comments about Zimbabweans and Malawians

Tbo Touch premiered the first episode of his podcast. Image: Touch Uncensored

Source: Youtube

Another familiar face has joined South Africa’s podcasting space. Tbo Touch has become the latest broadcaster to venture into podcasting, with the first episode premiering on Sunday, 28 June 2026.

On Sunday, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to his X (Twitter) account to announce Tbo Touch’s new venture. The Read The Room co-host said that the flamboyant radio host was launching a new podcast titled Touch Uncensored. Mphela described Touch Uncensored as a platform where Tbo Touch would speak freely without the editorial restrictions often associated with traditional radio. The post was captioned:

“Tbo Touch launches new podcast. When everyone is politically correct to secure the bag, Tbo Touch goes full throttle and unhinged. This is the Touch with no editorial limitations; it’s raw and certainly uncensored. Touch Uncensored premieres TODAY at 4 PM via YouTube.”

See the post below:

In his first episode, Tbo Touch spoke about Bafana Bafana, illegal immigration, the March and March Movement and Vusi "Cat" Matlala's deal with the State. In his disclaimer, Tbo Touch told viewers that the content is comedic entertainment rather than factual reporting.

"This show is satire, parody and comedic entertainment. All opinions, "facts" and scandals are a comedic persona, presented for humour only and not as statements of fact, nor as the genuine views of Thabo Molefe (Tbo Touch / "Touch") or his businesses, sponsors or brand partners. Any mention of real people or brands, by the host or any guest, is alleged, unverified and intended as comedy," part of the disclaimer reads.

He also said that the show is not in any way affiliated with the SABC.

"This is an independent production, not affiliated with the SABC, Metro FM, or their staff, sponsors or advertisers. Nothing said here is intended to defame, harm or incite any person or organisation, and any resemblance to real statements or events is coincidental and played for laughs," the disclaimer further reads.

SA reacts after Tbo Touch launches podcast

The announcement quickly gained momentum on social media, with South Africans sharing mixed reactions about Tbo Touch’s latest venture.

Here are some of the comments:

@ZwaneMSA applauded:

“The days of listening to one voice, one organisation, one group of intellectuals must come to an end, and people must start thinking out of the box. Keep this podcast coming, especially the ones dealing with current affairs and real problems.”

@Zack_here asked:

“Will the SABC be okay with him, though, or is he on his way out? Imagine Phat Joe with his own Podcast? Yerrrrrr, that would be nice.”

@xhantin recounted:

“Lol, the same man who left Cliff Central because apparently there's no money in podcasting 😂 abo Touch babhorekile nje 🤦🏾”

@zakhele_mboyane remarked:

“Being uncensored and raw seems to be a default marketing tool these days. Everyone promises to be so. Gareth Cliff has been threatening to unleash that for years.”

@KingSam176 alleged:

“He wants to say things he can't say on Metro FM 🤣”

@Kopanotweets said:

“I will believe that it is indeed uncensored when he touches on one name.”

@KingKabazela remarked:

"There's nothing to learn from Tbo Touch about politics or patriotism. He specialises in entertainment and entrepreneurship."

Mzansi reacted to Tbo Touch's new venture. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch accused of lying about Zimbabweans

Tbo Touch's podcast launch comes days after he was called out for his comments about Zimbabweans during a discussion about illegal immigrants in South Africa.

The Metro FM radio host was weighing in on claims that South Africans are xenophobic amid rising calls for undocumented foreigners to return to their countries.

Source: Briefly News