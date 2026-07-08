Fan-favourite musician Amanda Strydom recently had her family and fans worried when she fell and landed in the hospital

The singer also made headlines in 2026 when she celebrated her 47th year in the music industry and turned 70 years old on 23 July 2026

Social media users commented on the singer's incident on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, and wished her well

SA Wishes Singer Amanda Strydom a Speedy Recovery After Landing in Hospital. Image: Monte_Theatre

Source: Twitter

Legendary singer Amanda Strydom is reportedly in a Johannesburg hospital after she fell on Friday, 3 July 2026.

Strydom is the latest star to land in the hospital after Limpopo musician Makhadzi, who was hospitalised in January 2026 following a car crash.

South Africans also recently wished actress Thando Thabethe a speedy recovery after she was hospitalised earlier in 2026.

News channel Netwerk24 shared on its Instagram account on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, that the singer is in the hospital.

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"The beloved singer Amanda Strydom's performances at the Free State Art Festival have been cancelled after she fell at Innibos this weekend," said the publication.

According to Nuusfits, the singer fell while she was preparing to perform at the Innibos Arts Festival.

The South African Legends Museum confirmed on its social media account on 7 July 2026 that Strydom was admitted to the hospital after the fall and was later transferred to a hospital in Johannesburg, where she is currently recovering.

South Africans and fans of the legendary songstress took to social media this week to wish her a speedy recovery.

South Africans wish the singer a speedy recovery

Sita Jacobs wrote:

"Oh no, good luck, Amanda."

Nic Ria van Straaten responded:

"We pray for a complete recovery."

Edith Mohamed said:

"Oh no!! Get well soon, Amanda."

Karin Bruwer replied:

"I am praying for your complete recovery."

Rinalie Prinsloo responded:

"I hope for your quick recovery."

Frieda Nelson Potgieter said:

"Get well soon."

Sue Webster reacted:

"Best of luck. I pray and believe that you will recover quickly."

Dalene Holtzhausen replied:

"Stay strong, girl. You can do it."

Karien Visser responded:

"I hope she is ok."

Desiree Venter said:

"Good luck.".

Audrey Kindervater wrote:

"Recover soon, Amanda. All the best."

Dolla Burger replied:

"Good luck to you."

Gayle Fiford said:

"I am sorry, get well soon ."

Lizel Kruger reacted:

"I hope for your speedy recovery."

Dolla Burger said:

"Good luck to you."

Gayle Fiford responded:

"I am sorry, get well soon."

Amy Duminy replied:

"I am sorry to hear that. I hope you get back on your feet soon."

Ansie Vermeulen said:

"Good luck, it's very painful!"

Lizel Kruger responded:

"I am wishing you a speedy recovery."

SA Wishes Singer Amanda Strydom a Speedy Recovery After Landing in Hospital

Source: UGC

Britney Spears reportedly lands in serious trouble following recent arrest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that American singer Britney Spears was reported to have been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI)..

This, after the pop star was allegedly caught speeding and driving "erratically" before police finally caught up with her and took her into custody.

Her latest run-in with the law comes years after fans raised concerns about Spears' mental health.

Source: Briefly News