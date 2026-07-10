A split photo of Big Zulu showing his humble beginnings next to his current success went viral on X

The post racked up over 21K views, with fans marvelling at how far the rapper has come

Fans also spotted fellow rapper Duncan in Big Zulu's old photo, sparking excitement in the comments

Big Zulu's remarkable transformation has inspired thousands of fans. Image: Big Zulu

Source: Instagram

A throwback photo of Big Zulu has sparked nostalgia and conversation across social media after fans got a glimpse of just how far the award-winning rapper has come. The viral side-by-side image contrasts his humble beginnings with his current life of success, but eagle-eyed fans were just as intrigued by another familiar face they believe they spotted in the old picture.

From Nkandla to the big leagues

A side-by-side photo of Big Zulu has taken over X, and Mzansi is here for every bit of it. The split image, posted by @__T_touch captures the rapper in two very different worlds, a casual shot from his earlier days on the left, and a confident, well-dressed version of himself on the right posing next to a branded pink Mercedes van.

The post, captioned:

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"Big Zulu. From struggle to success,"

racked up more than 21K views and flooded the comments section with admiration from fans who have followed the Nkandla-born artist's rise.

Big Zulu, born Siyanda Maduna, has built one of the most celebrated careers in South African hip-hop. Known for his unapologetic isiZulu lyricism and his hit singles like Imali Eningi, the artist has become a symbol of perseverance for many young South Africans who see their own stories reflected in his. The before photo, taken during what appears to be simpler times, shows Big Zulu surrounded by friends. The contrast with the right-hand image, where he stands tall next to high-end branding tells the story without needing many words.

Fans applaud Big Zulu's inspiring transformation

Many social media users were inspired by Big Zulu's remarkable glow-up, saying his journey proves that hard work and perseverance can pay off.

Some of the reactions included:

@DavidNhlapho:

"Money 👌👌👌👌"

@Emkem_Mike:

"Beautiful to see people succeeding. 🔥🔥"

@_simplyenny:

"Well deserved 👏"

@nxumzamalibong1:

"1 in a million literally 👏🏽👏🏽"

See more comments in the X post below:

Throwback photo revives old rivalry

Fans believe they spotted Duncan in Big Zulu's throwback photo. Image: Big Zulu

Source: Twitter

What made the post even more interesting was a detail sharp-eyed fans caught in the background of the throwback image. Several commenters believe fellow rapper Duncan can be spotted behind Big Zulu, which sent the comments section into a frenzy.

The sighting sparked excitement because the two artists have been embroiled in a highly publicised feud, exchanging diss tracks and taking shots at each other over the years. Seeing them together before their fallout left many fans reminiscing about how much their relationship has changed.

@NhlanhlaNkosi asked:

"Is that Duncan at the back? Mthinay Tsunami was right."

@ladyhuneybee added:

"You only need money in life."

@D_Bhekza said:

"Imali iyagezana stru."

@Thusi_Ayanda72 said:

"Bano Duncan and why are they dissing each other all the time."

Big Zulu honours Zulu music through visuals

Recently Briefly News reported that Big Zulu officially launched his sixth studio album, Umkhulu, at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg with an event celebrating Zulu music, culture and storytelling.

The evening featured performances from artists including Sjava and Lwah Ndlunkulu, while Big Zulu explained the inspiration behind the album and his collaboration with Avante VSOP. He also highlighted his commitment to preserving Zulu culture by creating music videos for every song on the album and featuring artists from different backgrounds to promote unity through music.

Source: Briefly News