DJ Black Coffee is the talk of the town after a woman claimed she used to date the star but is still broke

The lady identified as Lindokuhle caused a stir when she revealed that the Grammy Award-winning star celebrated his album, between his legs

Social media users weighed in on the issue telling the lady to work for herself and stop looking for money from men

DJ Black Coffee's stans stood by him after an unidentified lady alleged that she used to date him.

A woman caused a stir on Twitter after alleging that she used to date DJ Black Coffee.

Source: Getty Images

The woman with the username Lindokuhle left jaws on the floor when she revealed that the Grammy Award-winning star celebrated his album, Subconsciously between her legs.

According to ZAlebs, the lady went all in with the gory details of what happened between her and the hitmaker. However, she revealed that the incident occurred when DJ Black Coffee had already parted ways with his ex-wife Enhle Mbali.

What caught Twitter's attention is the fact that the lady seemed baffled that she is still broke after having an affair with the wealthy star. DJ Black Coffee's fans told the lady to start looking for a job and stop running her mouth on social media.

@SoulfulDee2 wrote:

"The funny part is that you thought success is contagious. Sorry girl, you have to work hard and smarter than that to be rich."

@GomoVinny wrote:

"Yaz it's very funny. So if is a soul tie, what if I had with Oprah Winfrey? Will I transmit the lucks of wealth and all the Positive auras? I always ask this question."

Black Coffee takes over Ballito Range, fans sing praises: "How do you handle all this fame?"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Black Coffee gave his fans a sneak peek inside Ballito Range. The lineup for the event included Nasty C, Zakes Bantwini, Shimza, Uncle Waffles, and Neon Dreams just to mention a few.

The award-winning DJ posted a video on Twitter showing the crowd buzzing as he was about to take the stage. People have since taken to the comments section to react and here are a few reactions from Twitter. @BBT_SA said:

"How does it feel to be this big bro around the world and be loved like this on a serious note, and how do you handle all this fame?"

