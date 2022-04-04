AKA trended on social media when a clip of the rapper rapping his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest's verse on Kwesta's massive hit titled Ngud'

The video of Supa Mega having a good time with Mufasa's lyrics had tongues wagging as hip-hop lovers shared mixed reactions to it

Some people shared that they're now AKA's fans after he put his ego aside and performed the Siyathandana hitmaker's biggest verse

AKA shook the timeline when he rapped over his arch-rival Cassper Nyovest's verse. The Fela In Versace hitmaker was having fun with his fans at a weekend gig when he decided to rap Mufasa's Ngud' verse.

AKA had fun with Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Ngud’ verse. Image: @akaworldwide, @cassspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The video of the whole thing has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, Supa Mega is all smiles and many believe he doesn't have beef with Cass after performing one of his verses.

Mzansi hip-hop heads took to Twitter and shared mixed views to the clip. Some fans shared that they now respect AKA even more for being the bigger person in his ongoing drama with the Siyathandana hitmaker.

@DjZanD commented:

"AKA rapping the Cassper verse on Ngud is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet this weekend."

@LebogangBoikan7 wrote:

"I hope Aka singing Cassper's verse on Ngud is a sign of peace and not a mockery."

@AndileLevi said:

"Am a @casspernyovest fan, I used to hate you AKA because you had beef with Cass.. but I saw you perform Cassper Nyovest 's verse on Ngud' and I respect you, I salute you. You've gained me as your fan! Big up."

@SizzleTrev asked:

"That video of AKA rapping to Cassper's verse in Ngud' is real?"

@josh4exploits_ wrote:

"The video of AKA performing Casspers Ngud' verse is the best thing on the net."

@SirNtzee wrote:

"#AKA was clever with that Ngud' vid, he made sure he is on people's lips and part of the convo come Monday morning and leading to #naakhimout."

@mo_tweetzzzz added:

"Who would have expected AKA to know the verse let alone sing it out loud. Plus Ngud' is a special song."

AKA celebrates clocking 50 million views on Apple Music

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA took to social media to celebrate a huge milestone in his music career. The rapper has clocked 50 million streams on Apple Music.

Supa Mega has been consistently dropping hits since dropped he released his chart-topping debut album, Alter Ego, in 2010. He has dropped hits such as Victory Lap, Fela In Versace, Run Jozi, All Eyes On Me and Jika, among many.

The star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest achievement. He thanked the Megacy for always bumping his songs. Mega captioned his post:

"Over 50M plays on @applemusic and counting???? Thank You to the Megacy for the love and support at all times."

Source: Briefly News