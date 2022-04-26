A-Reece's set was brought to an abrupt end while he was busy performing his tribute set to Riky Rick at Cotton Fest 2022

The rapper had been informed about enforced time limits by the event organisers but did not take it well when they cut off his set, leaving the stage lights and his microphone off

His fans flooded social media to vent about the interrupted performance, describing the organisers' actions as an insult to the memory of Riky Rick

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A-Reece was left with an egg on his face after his performance was cut off at Cotton Fest this past weekend.

The South African rapper, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge, was billed as the closing act for the second leg of the festival. The event was held in honour of founder, Riky Rick, who passed away under tragic circumstances in February.

According to Sunday World, A-Reece kicked off his performance with one of his tracks Mark 15:35, paid tribute to Riky Rick and was only on stage for about 40 minutes before the stage lights were switched off.

A-Reece was livid when he was cut off while on stage at Cotton Fest 2022. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Times Live reports that A-Reece had warned the crowd that his performance was over and that his microphone would be switched off, but he continued with his set nonetheless.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Coincidence or foul play?

Cotton Fest publicist Melanie Ramjee said:

"We managed to extend the time restriction from 12am to 12:30am but simply could not extend this any further. The artist was aware."

In a video posted by blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter, an unimpressed A-Reece addressed his followers and said:

“They cut me off. It’s that simple man, they cut me off!”

This prompted a wave of responses from A-Reece’s fans on social media, who felt that the move tainted Riky Rick’s legacy because of how he transformed A-Reece’s career.

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

@krazie_pholo commented:

The organizers aren't right for how the cut @reece_youngking performance at cotton fest

@MakuaMabushe asked:

Why did y’all cut him off

@GermanyChan said:

They didn'tcut off @reece_youngking only,they disrespected @rikyrickworld soul.#Areece #CottonFest2022 @CottonFestJHB

A-Reece drops his new EP, The Burning Tree, Mzansi can’t deal: “King of SA hip hop”

Briefly News previously reported that one of Mzansi's most celebrated rappers, A-Reece, gave his fans the music they had been waiting for. The rapper released a nine-track EP titled The Burning Tree, and hip-hop lovers are showering it with rave reviews.

Reece announced the release of the project on his social media pages, much to the delight of his many followers. He wrote:

"Not gonna tell you who’s on it, get high and go find out yourself, don’t forget to have fun! Listen from start to finish and don’t shuffle my sh*t!"

Source: Briefly News