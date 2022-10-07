Zola 7 and AKA have taken to social media to express their views on the South African music industry

Supa Mega stated that the desire for young musicians to be signed by major record labels is no longer present, and Zola slightly disagreed

South African netizens have since chimed in, with mixed reactions to the talented artists' online posts

South African musicians Zola 7 and AKA have weighed in on the music record label struggles in SA.

Lemonade hitmaker AKA took to Twitter to share a viral post reminiscing about the days when Mzansi artists were desperate to be signed by record labels. According to Supa Mega's post, being an independent artist is far more enjoyable than working with a label.

"Back in the days, everyone was trying to get a “record deal” … ha! Imagine."

Immediately after Mega shared the post, Mzansi veteran TV personality and musician Zola 7 also weighed in under AKA's comments section. Despite his slight disagreement with AKA, Zola implied that going independent is the best option.

"Nothing has changed. People are STILL trying to get record deals, I get DMs daily of artists wanting to me to sign them."

The Umdlwembe hitmaker also revealed that he still receives DMs from young people interested in being signed by him.

"Remember that when you are broke, all you have is your talent. No money for quality studios, mixing and mastering, and submitting to radio stations feel like it's all in vain. These artists are hungry for a chance to change their situation."

South African rap fans share mixed reactions

@GunaGunaSodier said:

"You have been signed your whole career you don't even own your music "

@phunyas1 shared:

"Until Cassper did it without a label"

@CaptainNkomo posted:

"And now all they want is boxing matches with amateurs "

@ThamiMilis replied:

"Cassper nyovest set a good example for doing it without a Record Label"

@wise30152072 commented:

"I honestly don’t think getting a record deal is bad depending on the agreement, if you still gonna make a couple of bags then it’s cool."

@JanVanPotgieter also said

"Lol you had one with Sony."

@Tebelelo_Lico also shared:

"Record labels are no longer that powerful. They can keep their radio/Tv play, kids have access to the internet."

@maggz_i added:

"Until A-Reece came and showed them."

Sizwe Mpofu claims fame changed AKA

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has spoken out about the state of the Entity Rap group, which included Vice Versa, AKA, and Greyhounds, following their split.

Sizwe stated in an interview with South Africa's popular YouTube podcast Nkululeko and Culture that the rest of the members and AKA have lost contact.

The former rapper went on to say that, while many people know AKA for the good he has done in the Mzansi hip-ho scene, his enormous fame has changed him.

