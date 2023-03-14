A video of Chris Brown rapping on AKA's Run Jozi beat following the rapper's death is doing the rounds on social media

The clip of the US superstar spitting fire was filmed at the Power 106 FM studios and has divided hip-hop heads

Many denied that he was rapping on the AKA beat, adding that the video was edited as Chris rapped on Schoolboy Q's beat in the original video

A video of Chris Brown rapping on AKA's beat divided hip-hop heads. While many praised the US singer's rapping skills, some shared that the video was fake.

Chris Brown did a freestyle on AKA's 'Run Jozi' beat. Image: @chrisbrownofficial, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Did Chris Brown rap on AKA's beat or Schoolboy Q's beat?

Chris Brown was rapping on Power 106 FM when the video was filmed. The clip of the superstar's freestyle is doing rounds on Twitter. While rap fans praised Chris for spitting fire, others denied that he was rapping to Supa Mega's beat.

AKA was shot dead in Durban on February 10, and many thought Chris' freestyle was a tribute to the rapper. Other hip-hop heads shared that the video is old and argued that Breezy was rapping over Schoolboy Q's Studio beat. They said he was not freestyling but was rapping a verse from his song with Tyga, Remember Me.

Rap fans react to video of Chris Brown

Peeps took to the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions to the trending clip. Many said the video was edited by Player 1505.

@LATOYA_double_R said:

"He’s so good."

@ZTikina wrote:

"This is too much."

@Mpumieloves commented:

"The beat was added on, it’s not the original one he actually rapped on. Worse ke, this isn’t even a freestyle, it’s a verse from his song Remember Me ft Tyga from the album Fan Of A Fan."

@DreaDs2LoNg said:

"This is fake news, this is an edit. He was freestyling to the Studio beat by Schoolboy Q."

@Beth_Maloka wrote:

"This was mixed and edited by Player1505. It even shows on the video."

@ADS_ZAR added:

"This is an old freestyle on a different beat from around 2014 or 2015 or so but player1505 edited this mashup with AKA'S beat. It looks real and sounds really good though I love it."

