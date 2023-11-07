DJ Zinhle was surprised and excited to find out that Zonke has a new album out

The singer posted a video on her social media pages playing one of her songs after announcing that Embo is on streaming platforms

Though netizens corrected Zinhle about when the album was released, many were excited to finally have it on streaming platforms

DJ Zinhle just discovered that Zonke has an album out. This comes after the Feelings singer revealed that her album, Embo was on streaming platforms. Fans were quick to correct Zinhle, informing her that the album isn't new, it's just new on streaming platforms.

DJ Zinhle shows love to Zonke

Don't you just love it when women support each other? This was the case when DJ Zinhle discovered that songbird, Zonke, had a new album out titled Embo.

Zonke previewed her new songs in a Twitter post while flexing her Bentley and announced that Embo was now available on streaming platforms:

"Zonke has a new album, OMG!!!!! I am so excited! What a stunning surprise."

However, Zinhle was a little late to the party seeing that the project has been out for months - but not on streaming platforms.

In March 2023, Zonke revealed that she would be going "old school" with the release of her album, saying Embo would be dropped on CDs and USBs, causing a stir on social media.

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Zinhle's reaction

Online users couldn't wait to correct DJ Zinhle for referring to Zonke's album as "new" and trolled the singer's initial release method for her project:

QMqhele jumped in:

"Not so new album chomie, she had that USB madness going on just for us to sponsor her newly bought Bentley. Sales are low and resorted to plugging her music kwi iTunes sana."

kaylesabe corrected Zinhle:

"It's been there for some time Zee. She just put it now on digital platforms."

Temosho_ said:

"Lol... it's NOT a new album. It was actually released last year November."

