Apple Music is celebrating 50 years of hip hop by taking it back to the essence of South African rap

The streaming service is a little late to the party but they've finally curated a playlist to celebrate hip hop's 50th anniversary with The Sound of Freedom

The Apple Music playlist includes vibrant songs from the likes of AKA and K.O who've helped pioneer the culture to being such a huge commodity

Apple Music curated a Hip Hop DNA playlist to celebrate 50 years of hip hop with a South African rap collection.

In celebration of 50 years of hip hop, Apple Music launched a nostalgic playlist honouring the roots of South African hip hop. The Sound of Freedom playlist celebrates the essence of local lyricism and explores the legacy of the country's biggest rap stars.

Despite the playlist's struggle-esque title, it features an array of classic local bops like AKA's 2014 hit song, All Eyes on Me.

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of hip hop SA playlist

In honour of hip hop hitting the fifth floor, Apple Music paid homage to South African hip hop pioneers with their own playlist, The South of Freedom. K.O also graces the cover of the celebratory soundtrack, an indicator of his growth and evolution in the local music scene.

Unlike what the name suggests, the playlist is not centred around Apartheid nor does it have struggle songs. The collection features the likes of older hip hop cats like Prophets of Da City and HHP to newer trailblazers like Blxckie and Dee Koala.

What's strange, however, is the choice to have renowned hip hop commentator, Ebro Darden as the voice of the hour-long Hip Hop DNA episode.

You'd think that Apple Music would feature a hip hop head like Scoop Makhathini who recently discussed local hip hop classics with Stogie T.

Even Sizwe Dhlomo would have fit the bill considering his engaging and often controversial takes on rap. Nonetheless, The Sound of Freedom is rich with local flavour and captures the evolution and influence of South African hip hop.

Listen to the playlist here.

Mzansi praises Apple Music's playlist

Netizens are loving The Sound of Freedom and showed love to K.O for being the face of the hip hop 50 playlist:

Kyle Kidd Thera hailed K.O:

"K.O Being The Face Of This Is Worthy!"

R33lo_G praised K.O:

"Hip Hop is Him!"

VuyisileMavesta hailed Mr Cashtime:

"King!"

Tsholofelo Mabuela congratulated the rapper:

"Mr swagger of the season."

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C celebrate 50 years of hip hop

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details behind Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C's intentions to go on the road together for the African Throne tour, where one was to celebrate 50 years of hip hop:

"It’s the perfect time to do that because we're celebrating 50 years of hip hop globally."

The rappers recently concluded their tour where they screened the Rugby World Cup ahead of the Springboks' historic win.

