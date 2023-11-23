Award-winning rapper Emtee has called out his producer and complained about him sleeping during a recording session

The star shared a tweet on X exposing his producer to his fans and followers online

The Roll Up hitmaker is due to release his most compelling project ever called DIY 3

Emtee complained about his producer sleeping on his job. Image: @emteethehustla

The award-winning star, who denied rumours of being a washed-up rapper, recently lamented his producer on X.

Emtee calls out producer for sleeping while on duty

The booked and busy rapper has called out his producer recently on X, formerly known as Twitter. Emtee wrote a tweet sharing with his fans that the producer can't keep up with him as he falls asleep while they are recording.

Emteee wrote:

"When I’m in my element, the producer can’t even keep up with me. N*gga falling asleep while recording me."

Emtee hints to release his DIY3 album in 2024

A simple tweet from the award-winning rapper caused panic among his fans. In his post, Emtee said:

"2024 a fi me."

Alluding that 2024 is going to be his year. This led fans to think Emtee might drop his highly anticipated hip-hop album, DIY 3, next year. Emtee fans are crossing their fingers that the rapper does not drop DIY 3 in 2024. This was after the rapper hinted at that being the possible outcome.

Industry politics to blame for the delay?

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee hinted at industry politics as the main reason he did not release his album. He planned to release the project in 2023, but that has not happened yet.

He mentioned that some people are set on making his life miserable and that he had completed the album. However, many fans were confused because the rapper is an independent artist. Taking to his verified page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the rapper wrote:

"The album is done. It’s just politics. Ion know y people like making my life a living h*ll. I just can’t just be at peace for even an hour."

