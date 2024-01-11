Uncle Waffles was recognised as one of Spotify's artists to watch in 2024

The Amapiano sensation's song, Yahyuppiyah , is one of Spotify's essential tracks following its chart-topping success

Netizens showed love to Uncle Waffles and celebrated her Spotify recognition

Spotify praised Uncle Waffles as one of its Artists to Watch in 2024 with 'Yahyuppiyah.' Images: unclewaffles_.

Uncle Waffles is a big deal, and Spotify wanted to show her some love. The DJ's platinum-selling song, Yahyuppiyah, made her one of the streaming platform's artists to watch for in 2024. The song is also Waffles' most-streamed track on Spotify, and she received praise from her supporters.

Spotify shows love to Uncle Waffles

International streaming giant, Spotify did a round-up of all the artists they believe will make waves in 2024.

With so many genres and musicians to choose from, the music service grouped the artists into various categories, from Country to Rock, and Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, made the cut in the dance category with her song, Yahyuppiyah.

Waffles joins the likes of HoneyLuv, Argy, and fellow South African superstar DBN Gogo as the future of dance and one of the artists to watch for in 2024. She sent a shout-out to Spotify on her Twitter (X) page:

"Thank you, bae Spotify, for naming me one of the artists to watch in 2024! I’m super grateful to be able to start the year this way!"

Yahyuppiyah currently sits on over 18.4M streams, Waffles' most streamed song, followed by Tanzania (13.5M) and Peacock Revisit (9.6M), which dominated the 2023 TikTok dance challenges.

Her Spotify profile also sits in the millions, with over 1.2M monthly listeners.

Fans congratulate Uncle Waffles

Netizens showed love to Uncle Waffles and congratulated her on the Spotify credit:

Jagermeister South Africa praised Uncle Waffles:

"@unclewaffffles, you are simply amazing! Prost!"

katlego_malome blessed Waffles:

"God bless you even more this year."

lunaslovestruc said:

"Love you, bae!"

adelesakey wrote:

"The future of dance, just the beginning!!"

Uncle Waffles stuns in rainbow-coloured hair.

