Dlala Mshunqisi Announces the Return of His Usuku Lomshunqo Music Festival
- Gqom star Dlala Mshunqisi has announced the return of his Usuku Lomshunqo Music Festival
- The Durban-based singer is also gearing up for his upcoming song Yini Lengaka
- Dlala Mshunqisi mentioned that it is wise for musicians also to have other streams of income as they aren't getting booked frequently
The Durban-based Gqom star Dlala Mshunqisi will be expanding his brand and has also shared some exciting news about what he has in store for his fans and supporters.
South African Gqom star Dlala Mshunqisi couldn't contain his excitement as he hosted a media launch in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday, 28 August 2024. At the launch, he revealed his plans for Summer 2024.
Recently, the 33-year-old musical artist announced that he would expand his brand and drop his new song, Yini Lengaka, featuring DJ Tira, Goldmax and Siboniso Shozi.
According to TshisaLIVE, the Cothoza hitmaker revealed the return of his music festival, Usuku Lomshunqo, after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
He said:
"The 5th annual Usuku Lomshunqo Music Festival returns after a two-year hiatus with exciting new changes, including moving to a new venue. Having been staged in KwaMashu’s Artizen Lounge and Wiseman Carwash, respectively, it moves to Berea Rovers, Stamford Hill, in the Durban CBD on the 30th of November 2024."
Dlala Mshunqisi further shared that he is venturing into the food business for an extra source of income, as music alone won't sustain him because of the lack of bookings:
"As creatives, we do not always get bookings. Hence, it is important to have other income streams; we sell traditional food, fries, hamburgers, etc. The first Mshunqo Bites was at Game City in Morningside, now I'm happy that we've moved to a permanent spot in Greyville."
