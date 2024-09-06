Ntsiki Mazwai accused Gallo Records of exploitation, claiming the label owns her masters despite not producing her song

DJ Maphorisa also faced allegations of gatekeeping after not crediting Samthing Soweto on a new track

Mazwai criticised big labels for preying on young, desperate artists who lack understanding of contracts

Outspoken poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has joined the conversation about exploitation in the South African music industry. Several top record labels, including Ambitiouz Entertainment and artists like DJ Maphorisa, have been accused of taking advantage of upcoming artists.

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Gallo Records of exploitation

Media personality Ntsiki Mazwai has alleged that Gallo Records exploited her. The star's revelation comes hot on the heels of the gatekeeping and exploitation allegations against DJ Maphorisa.

Phori charted social media trends when fans accused him and Mas Musiq of not crediting Samthing Soweto on the new song Amalanga Awafani. This was not the first time that the Amapiano star has been accused of taking advantage of other artists.

According to ZiMoja, Ntsiki jumped into the conversation, calling out one of the biggest record labels.

The Moya Podcast host noted that she was exploited when she was at the height of her career. She said Gallo Records owns her masters but they did not produce the song. Ntsiki said the big labels preys on up and coming artists and make them think they need them. The star admitted that she was young at the time and did not understand contracts. She said:

"I was obviously young and didn't know contracts. Also this thing of big corporates signing with desperate artists and exploiting them. I paid for everything and did everything. My only mistake was signing to Gallo thinking I needed them."

Prince Kaybee responds to DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto's feud

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the controversial Prince Kaybee stunned many netizens this time with his response to an ongoing beef between two artists that has surfaced on social media.

It seems like things have been rocky between Samthing Soweto and Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa. Their recent beef surfaced online, turning social media upside down.

