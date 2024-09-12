Thiwe Mbola Returns to Music Industry After "Refreshing" Break: "I've Got Something to Say"
- My Dream hitmaker Thiwe Mbola has made a comeback to the music industry
- The singer is known for her hit song featuring Black Coffee, and she called her break very refreshing
- The South African singer has divulged that she has something she needs to get off her chest
Thiwe Mbola is back by popular demand. The South African singer is ready to reclaim her throne with a music comeback
Thiwe Mbola announces music comeback
Vocalist Thiwe Mbola is returning to the music showbiz. The singer is known for her song My Dream she worked with Black Coffee.
On Instagram, Thiwe hinted that she would be returning to the studio in no time.
"Pages's tweet introduced me to Bandlab. Now, all I do is record vocals. I'll have a complete album by the time I get into the studio. P.S. I'm still learning how it works so the vocals are raw, levels unbalanced and all that. Ntata rona - Thapelo ya Morena."
A refreshing break, says Thiwe
The singer told TshisaLIVE that she has a very refreshing break from making music.
The 40-year-old divulged that she has something she needs to get off her chest, hence her return.
Thiwe Mbola said she took the opportunity to observe the music industry and allow herself to evolve as an artist. She has music ready and cannot wait for her fans to hear it.
“I returned because I've got something to say. I'm happy with the music I'm making and I'm ready to share that with people. I've always heard life begins at 40 and I now understand that. I'm ready to share this version of myself,” said Thiwe.
She also shared that she has performances lined up as well.
Sjava and Simy to headline epic event
In a previous report from Briefly News, all roads are headed to Mahikeng, North West, for the first annual All Black vs All White Affair happening in September.
South African musicians Sjava and Simmy will headline the event alongside Lulo Cafe, Blaq Diamond, and Zola 7, to name a few.
