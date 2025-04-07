American rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, celebrated becoming a grandfather for the first time on Friday, 4 April 2025

The mega-artist’s daughter Hailie Jade gave birth to a boy and honored her famous father by naming the child Elliot Marshall McClintock

Fans reacted on social media by wishing the 52-year-old all the best, saying they are proud of him becoming a grandfather for the first time

Multiple-time award-winning rapper Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, celebrated another major milestone after becoming a grandparent for the first time on Friday, 4 April 2025.

The American rapper’s daughter, Hailie Jade, gave birth to an adorable boy and paid tribute to her famous father by naming the child Elliot Marshall McClintock.

American rapper Eminem celebrated becoming a grandfather for the first time. Image: Kevork Djansezian.

In 2024, Eminem released his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which reached platinum-level sales.

Eminem is now a grandfather

Eminem's grandchild was announced to the world on the X post below:

Following the arrival of his grandchild, Eminem has now reached a new level of achievement after several awards for his music and hosting multiple sold-out concerts worldwide.

Known as one of the fastest rappers in the world, Eminem is famous for his brash rapping style and emotion-driving lyrics, which have made him a favorite among hip-hop fans.

Among his catalogue of hits are Rap God, Lose Yourself, Godzilla, Mockingbird, Stan, and Not Afraid, while he also starred in the cult classic 8 Mile, a story based on his life.

Watch Hailie tell her father that she is pregnant in the video below:

Eminem is still making hits

After the release of his 12th album, the 52-year-old rapper is still producing music and remains a pivotal figure in the hip-hop world.

His empire has also stretched beyond music, as he is credited with being the driving force behind superstars such as 50 Cent and is the founder of Shady Records.

The Detroit-born rapper was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, joining fellow hip-hop legends such as Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

American rapper Eminem has won several awards during his career. Image: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.

Fans praise Eminem

Fans reacted on social media to wish Eminem well and said they are proud of him, considering the drama of his personal life and relationship with ex-wife Kim Mathers.

Brankica Milican is happy:

“Congratulations Grandpa Eminem!”

Jaclyn Cutting hopes for the best:

“Beautiful, may God bless their family and may the bonds of their family love and strength grow forever.”

Ellen Bowlin admires Eminem:

“To grow up the way he did, this man has a warm heart and has done his best to make life better for his children and other people. I praise Marshall for his accomplishment.”

Mandy Matthews congratulated Eminem:

“Congratulations Eminem on becoming a grandpa. So happy for you and I know you will cherish your grandson.”

Abel Martinez Jr. made a joke:

“Instead of regulators mounting up, it will be Papas mounting up.”

Lynn Ricci said Eminem deserves love:

“He came a long way in life, he deserves all the goodness life has for him. Congratulations Marshall.”

Ashley N Guillemette wants more happiness:

“This family deserves all of the love and happiness. Congratulations to the loving parents and grandparents, he is already loved by the entire world.”

Shelley Mackay knows the feeling:

“There’s no feeling like being a grandparent, it’s amazing.”

Susan Hernandez is impressed:

“Aww, Eminem is going to be an amazing grandpa!”

Aimee Krieg is overjoyed:

“So special, Em is a grandpa now.”

