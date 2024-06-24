Kim Mathers in 2024: Where is Eminem's ex-wife now?

Though he is one of the greatest rappers ever, Eminem has had his fair share of life's challenges. After his ex-wife Kim Mathers' suicide attempt, he reportedly requested a divorce, leading to a lawsuit for emotional distress. "Where is Kim Mathers in 2024?" many fans ask.

Born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, Eminem is a rapper, record producer, and actor with a massive presence in America's entertainment industry. He reportedly dated several women, including Mariah Carey, Karrine Steffans, Tara Reid, Brittany Murphy and Kaya Jones. But where is Eminem's ex-wife now?

Eminem's profile summary

Full name Marshall Bruce Mathers III Nicknames Slim Shady, M&M, Double M Gender Male Date of birth 17 October 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth St Joseph, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Weight 68 kg Body Measurements in inches 43-14-32 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Former wife Kimberly Anne Scott Children Hailie Jade, Stevie Laine Mathers, Alaina Marie Mathers Father Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr Mother Deborah Rae Siblings 3 half-siblings Profession Hip-hop artist, songwriter, record producer, actor, film producer Education Lincoln High School Social media accounts Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, YouTube Net worth $250 million

Where is Kim Mathers in 2024?

Kim Scott Mathers now lives in rural Michigan and does freelance work online. This came after she was divorced from her husband, Eminem.

How did Eminem meet Kim?

The ex-lovers met as teenagers in Detroit. Their love journey began in 1988. Kim Mathers' age at that time was 13, while Eminem was 15. Recalling how they met, Eminem had the following to say:

I met her the day she got out of the youth home. I was at a friend’s house, and his sister was friends with her, but she hadn’t seen Kim in a while ’cause she was in the youth home. And I’m standing on the table with my shirt off, on top of their coffee table with a Kangol on, mocking the words to LL Cool J’s ‘I’m Bad.’

But what amazed most fans is that despite several challenges, they remained glued to each other and went on to marry. Issues occurred, and they divorced two years after marrying in 2001. They briefly remarried again in January 2006 and finally went their separate ways three months later.

What happened to Eminem's ex-wife?

She battled depression and addiction and tried to end her life. Kim had the following to say about the car accident:

I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt. Yes, I drank, I took pills and I hit the gas and aimed for a pole. I never expected to make it out of that alive. I apologized immensely. I did not even expect to make it through that, and I told [police] that I tried to do this on purpose.

Kim Scott Mathers' suicide attempt happened in 2000 after her ex-husband wrote and performed a song in her name. Due to the crowd's response, she reportedly became overwhelmed, returned home and considered taking her life.

Medical personnel rushed her to the hospital for medical and psychological evaluation before they took her back home for recovery.

While her relationship with Eminem also lasted, Kim faced legal issues, especially for multiple DUI charges and drug possession. The day she was arrested for possessing drugs, police said they found a “white powdery substance” with her. But her lawyer claimed that the drugs were not hers.

Why did Eminem write Kim?

Eminem reportedly wrote the song after he had broken up with his then-wife and was feeling the frustration of them breaking up and having a daughter all in the mix. He said he also needed an opportunity to pour out his heart and scream. The song reflects his pain, anger, resentment, and intense ups and downs with Mathers.

Does Kim Mathers have a sister?

She has a twin sister; they were born on 9 January 1975 in Warren, Michigan. Though little is known about her childhood, she and her twin sister ran away in 1988 because of the challenges they faced with their stepfather, who abused them. She sought refuge in a youth shelter outside Detroit before eventually meeting Eminem.

Frequently asked questions

Eminem's life has remained open to media scrutiny since he stepped into the limelight. Since his challenges with his wife surfaced, many have asked different questions.

What is Kim Mathers' age? She is 49 years old. She was born on 9 January 1975 in Warren, Michigan, United States to Kathleen and Casimer Sluck.

What age did Eminem meet Kim? Mathers was 13, and Eminem was 15 when they met at a party.

Does Eminem date anyone? There has not been any news of him dating anyone.

Why did Eminem's wife sue him? Kim sued the rapper because she believed he defamed her in his Kim song. But they allegedly settled it out of court.

song. But they allegedly settled it out of court. What does Kim Mathers do now? She reportedly focuses on her career as an illustrator, specialising in children’s books.

Is Eminem still married? He has reportedly remained single since he divorced his ex-wife.

Kim Mathers, born Kimberly Ann Scott, shot into the limelight in the late 1990s following her relationship with iconic rapper Eminem. Their relationship experienced several challenging moments until they finally parted ways. Kim Mathers, in 2024, pursues her illustration career while living away from media attention.

