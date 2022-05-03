Mzansi comedian Trevor Noah has asked his fans from across the world to donate to the Gift of the Givers during his show The Daily Show

The US-based superstar shared that more than 4 000 homes were destroyed during the deadly floods that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal a few weeks back

Trevor also shared that 40 000 people from the province have been left without homes and asked the viewers of his show to donate "anything" that will help

Trevor Noah has asked the fans of The Daily Show to donate to the Gift of the Givers. The Mzansi-born comedian urged the viewers of the show to help the victims of the recent deadly KwaZulu-Natal floods.

Trevor Noah has urged the ‘The Daily Show’ viewers to donate to the Gift of the Givers. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

The comedian, who is now based in the US, shared that nearly 4 000 homes were destroyed during the heavy rain. The superstar shared that 40 000 people from the province have been displaced following the floods.

According to TshisaLIVE, the TV host told his viewers that Gift of the Givers is on the ground helping those who have been affected by the floods. Encouraging his viewers to donate to the organisation, Trevor Noah said:

"Anything you can give will help."

Trevor was dragged on the timeline recently after asking people to donate to the victims of the war in Ukraine. Mzansi peeps felt that he should have spoke about what was happening back home and instead ask for donations for the flood victims.

