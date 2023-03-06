Emtee has taken to his social media pages to vent about being left out in Love & Hip Hop SA

The Logan rapper said he feels he should have been on the cast of the popular reality television show

Love & Hip Hop SA features top tappers like Gigi Lamayne, Da L.E.S, DJ Speedsta, Yanga Chief, Gigi Lamayne, J Molley, Money Badoo, Shane Eagle and Fifi Cooper

Emtee is unhappy that he was left out on Love & Hip Hop SA. The rapper shared his concerns in a Twitter post.

Emtee revealed that he wanted to feature on 'Love & Hip Hop SA'. Image: @emteethehustla

Love & Hip Hop SA will give fans a closer look at the private lives and careers of some of the country's best hip-hop stars.

Emtee complains about Love & Hip Hop snub

TimesLIVE reported that Emtee aired his grievances on his Twitter page. The Manando rapper felt he should have been a part of the show alongside fellow top rappers. He tweeted:

"Mane, I was supposed to be on this Love n Hip Hop SA. Bang’gabhile."

Emtee's fans tell him to stop complaining about Love & Hip Hop SA

Emtee's fans took to his timeline to share thoughts on the post. Some said they would have loved to see him on the show, while others said he should stop complaining about everything.

@joeljuniorbaloi said:

"You forever whining. They sidelined you, it's fine to keep moving. There are a lot of opportunities out there, it doesn't end here."

@hadtogroww noted:

"They were going to censor you anyway, their loss not yours."

@444_bulldog wrote:

"Being on Love and Hip Hop means you fell off."

Love & Hip Hop SA Gigi Lamayne and Fifi Cooper squash beef on 1st episode, stars blame industry and fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Love & Hip Hop SA seems to be living up to other popular franchises of the American reality show, as the first scenes addressed feuds between the stars, especially Gigi Lamayne and Fifi Cooper.

TshisaLIVE reports that the show premiered on February 27, and Gigi and Fifi brought up their never-ending beef.

It seemed like there was no bad blood between the two stars. SowetanLIVE reported that when they reached out to the female rappers, Fifi claimed that the industry and fans pitted them against each other.

