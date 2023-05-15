Moja Love's executives have confirmed that Jub Jub will return in the upcoming Season of Uyajola 9/9

The confirmation came after the Ndikhokhele hitmaker made headlines after being "fired" by the TV station

Many Mzansi TV lovers said they were excited for Jub Jub's return on Uyajola 9/9 because the show was not the same without him

Jub Jub will return to Moja Love's hit show Uyajola 9/9 despite popular belief that he was fired.

According to TshisaLIVE, the DStv channel announced that Molemo Maarohanyane, also known as Jub Jub, is now filming the dating show's new Season.

Uyajola 99 producers say Jub Jub was never fired

Jub Jub and Moja Love executives hogged news headlines earlier this year when Sunday World revealed that he was sacked from Uyajola 9/9. According to the news outlet's sources, Jub Jub was dismissed because he fought with the show's executives.

Addressing the matter to TshisaLIVE, Moja Love said Jub Jub never left the show.

“Jub Jub returned as soon as filming started. Remember, productions go on a break and once they return, the talent is contracted again, depending on a number of factors determined by the channel’s management."

Mzansi excited for Jub Jub's return on Uyajola 9/9

@MDNnewss dropped the news in a Twitter post, and many netizens shared that they're excited about Uyajola 9/9's upcoming Season.

@krugersville said:

"He’s returning because they can’t meet his demands."

@Foxy24681012 shared:

"Welcome back! The street is dirty. Come clean."

@Lilisa67290976 posted:

"Good, I'm happy to hear this news."

@203Coomerlo reacted:

"Vele, the show was not the same without Jubs."

@Bukeka20204195 also said:

"Only Jub Jub can host that show."

Jub Jub demands his earnings from Moja Love

As many believed that Jub Jub's work relationship with Moja Love soured, numerous news reports said their feud escalated.

City Press said that Jub Jub came out gun blazing at the TV station's management, demanding royalties for his song Uthando Noxolo, which was used as an intro for Uyajola 9/9.

The TV personality also accused Moja Love of failing to pay him his January 2023 salary of 510 000 and his incentives for 2021 and 2022.

The news publication further reported that Jub Jub also requested R10 million in compensation after Moja Love used his images for billboards without his permission.

Sizwe Dhlomo mocks Jub Jub’s R100m lawsuit against Moja Love

