Life with Kelly Season 3 director Kuda Jemba opened up about working with Kelly Khumalo on the award-winning reality show

Jemba also mentioned how they worked as a team to ensure the reality show was a hit among the viewers

They shot Season 3 during the public outrage regarding Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial, but they had to be strategic about the show

The director of Season 3 of Life with Kelly Khumalo, Kuda Jemba, has provided insights into the intricacies of working with the singing sensation.

'Life with Kelly' won a SAFTA award for Best Structured Soapie Reality Show. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kuda Jemba on shooting hit reality show

According to ZiMoja, shooting the reality show was Kuda Jemba's first experience with reality TV. He told the news publication that they all worked as a team to ensure the show became a success.

Life with Kelly Season 3 won a South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) for Best Structured Soapie Reality Show.

Directing such a show and winning at his first attempt is something Jemba is mostly proud of.

They were also very strategic in how they portrayed the Khumalo family, looking at how the past two seasons ended.

Shooting Life with Kelly amid public outrage

They shot Season 3 during the public outrage regarding Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial, but they had to be strategic about the show.

Jemba told the news publication that they did not block out any of the noise because it assisted them in creating content. They were given an opportunity to cover the topic to the best of their ability.

One thing Jemba wishes they could have done differently was having one episode solely focus on Kelly Khumalo and Zandie Khumalo's relationship.

Kelly Khumalo celebrates SAMA nomination

Kelly has been nominated twice for the South African Music Awards (SAMA) 29. She is up for the awards of Best Pop Album and Best Female Artist.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly thanked God for the wins.

"Lord, your sense of humour is impeccable. #BestFemaleSAMA29 #BestAfroPopAlbumSAMA29 nomination #FromAGodToAKing."

Kelly Khumalo on cancel culture

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo was one celebrity who felt the wrath of cancel culture.

She faced a lot of online scrutiny but has managed to sell out shows and secure international bookings. Kelly also maintains her composure and confidence in the face of ongoing public scrutiny related to the passing of her ex-partner, Senzo Meyiwa.

