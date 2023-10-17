TV host Kuhle Adams bagged a new role recently on Mzansi Magic's popular show What's Hot Mzanzi

The star told Briefly News that she is excited about this new project as she will bring excellent and captivating content

Kuhle Adams celebrated this new journey on her Instagram timeline alongside her followers

‘Expresso’ Star Kuhle Adams Celebrated her new hosting gig on 'What's Hot Mzanzi'. Image: @kuhleadams

Mzansi women keep on securing the bag this year. The ever-so-gorgeous Kuhle Adams announced her new hosting gig on Mzansi Magic.

Kuhle Adams joins Mzansi Magic's What's Hot Mzanzi show

Women keep on winning this year. Earlier, the former Miss SA 2021, Lalela Mswane, bagged a new TV gig as the Daily Thetha presenter.

In 2022, the presenter from Eastern Cape, Kuhle Adams, announced on Instagram that she had bagged a new hosting gig on Channel O's iRequest. Now, the star continued to flourish and landed another new hosting gig on Mzansi Magic's popular show What's Hot Mzanzi.

In an interview with Briefly News, Kuhle Adams said:

"I am really excited about the new project, and excellent and captivating content is something we appreciate as Abantu baseMzansi, and it is what we will be giving you.

Kuhle also said she is looking forward to greater days on this show.

"This is something that I love. I enjoy this platform because it makes me feel like I’m having a casual conversation with someone.

"This can be about our favourite and current entertainment news over tea, lunch, or dinner. Andy Maqondwana held it down and did a good job keeping us up to speed with Mzansi Magic content."

The presenter mentioned that she is extremely pleased to build on that foundation. She also added that she can't wait to share more with her fans as this will help her build her own little flair while continuing to expand the What’s Hot Mzanzi family.

Netizens celebrate with Kuhle Adams as she bags new gig

Recently, the star announced the news on her Instagram timeline, celebrating her big win in a series of pictures, and she captioned them:

"I prayed for a solid conclusion to the year. Say less, God said. I am thrilled to be a What's Hot Mzanzi family member. I'm definitely looking forward to contributing to the show and seeing it flourish! A huge shoutout to the crew behind this baby; you guys are amazing, and it's been a blast working with you."

See the post below:

Shortly after she posted online, her fans and industry friends joined in and celebrated with her this big win. Check out some of the comments below:

ndavi.nokerii said:

"We love to see it."

mpumi_khumallo wrote:

"You are a star. I love working with you!!!"

cannes_bloom replied:

"NAZOOO!! The flyest Chick in Mzanzi. Get them, baby girl."

awonkewonky said:

"Yaahh, DEEP in HA BAG like a grandma with a peppermint."

lalela_mswane responded:

"Congratulations beautiful."

homba_mazaleni replied:

"This is eeeepic ! Also awudhlali gesiXhosa."

kayisegijana wrote:

"Congratulations, doll."

katlegomaboe said:

"Keep flourishing!!!!"

