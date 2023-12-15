Adulting star Thabiso Rammusi recently spoke about his role and how it relates to his real-life experiences

The actor said that being a family man in real life helped him navigate his role as Mpho in the Showmax series

Rammusi also advised married couples to befriend other married couples

‘Adulting’ actor Thabiso Rammusi opened up about his lessons from playing Mpho in the show and how he relates to the role. Images: thabiso_rammusi

Thabiso Rammusi, known for his role as Mpho in Showmax's hit series Adulting, opened up about his role in the show. The actor spoke about how his real-life experiences helped him navigate his role better and offered some advice to married couples.

Adulting's Thabiso Rammusi speaks about role

Adulting has become one of the most talked-about series and one of its stars, Thabiso Rammusi, says the love has been both humbling and overwhelming.

The actor told Showmax Stories about his experience on the show, saying he eased into his role as Mpho quite well because he has kids and a wife of his own in real life:

"I have kids, so it made it easy for me to connect with the kids I’m acting with and help them relax, while also finding chemistry.

Even with Lungile Duma (his wife Zithulele in the show), the relationship part was much easier to portray since I’m married. She’s a fantastic actress, and we have an excellent working relationship."

Thabiso Rammusi offers advice to married couples

The Adulting star revealed the lessons he learned from his role as Mpho, saying he saw the value of open and honest communication:

"Mpho taught me to be sincere, open, and communicate more with my wife. If there’s something that’s bothering you, speak to your partner.

The actor went on to stress the importance of married couples growing a community of like-minded, married friends:

"You should have married friends when you’re married because you relate and speak the same language.

Even regarding marital conversations, you can help each other and share advice. It’s different when your friends aren’t married."

Mzansi stars join Adulting cast

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed that former Idols SA judge Thembi Seete would be joining the star-studded cast of Adulting for the second season.

Moreover, singer/ actress Samkelo Ndlovu was also revealed as an addition to the hit series, where she told Briefly News how she related to the show's themes.

