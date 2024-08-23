The former Real Housewives of Durban cast member Mbali Ngidi recently bagged another acting gig

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news of Ngidi joining the second season of Showmax's original series, Youngins

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mbali joining the show

Actress Mbali Ngidi bagged a new acting gig. Image: @mbaliyesizwengiba4

Source: Instagram

The South African talented actress Mbali Ngiba recently bagged a new acting role in Mzansi's most-loved series.

Mbali Ngiba joins Showmax's original series Youngins

Fans and followers of the former Real Housewives of Durban cast Mbali Ngidi on their screens, portraying her talent as she recently landed a new acting role after her exit from Mzansi Magic's Umkhokha: The Curse.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that Ngiba would join the second of Showmax's original series, Youngins, on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Former ‘Umkhokha-The Curse’ actress Mbali Ngiba has joined Showmax’s hit show ‘Youngins.’"

See the post below:

Fans react to Mbali joining Youngins

Shortly after Jabu shared on social media that Mbali would join the Showmax series, many netizens reacted. See some of the comments below:

@sedi_bear questioned:

"When is Youngins coming back?"

@Resego_blaq wrote:

"I can't wait to see Mogweri."

@_zanelephakathi asked:

"Chommie, when can we expect the show?"

@RSphiso said:

"I miss seeing Mogweri."

@LaronaM27 asked:

"Is she the new principal?"

@mratilwe2 responded:

"Happy for her."

@tddaniels_ mentioned:

"She is going to make the show boring. This lady can’t act to save her life."

@negative_warona replied:

"For what? Because she can't act."

Umkhokha The Curse star Deli Malinga wins award 30 years since career started

In a previous report by Briefly News, Deli Malinga won the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award at the South African Film And Television Awards, marking her first win in three decades in the industry.

Malinga expressed her gratitude and hoped her story would inspire others who may be losing hope in their careers. She emphasised the importance of not underestimating any role and fully committing to one's craft, urging fellow actors and actresses to stay humble and dedicated.

