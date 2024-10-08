People love being in the kitchen, creating great-tasting meals that could rival a Michelin-star restaurant. But their one pet peeve? Spending hours in the kitchen to make those meals.

Don't miss Nadiya Hussain's 'Fast Flavours' on DStv.

Source: UGC

This October, BBC Lifestyle is making homecooked meals simpler and faster with the highly anticipated premieres of Mary Berry Makes It Easy and Nadiya Hussain Fast Flavours.

These shows feature British culinary legends who have inspired countless viewers with simple yet flavourful recipes. Catch both series every Tuesday from 20:00, starting on 8 October 2024, only on DStv Channel 174 or DStv Catch Up.

Nadiya Hussain's 'Fast Flavours' and Mary Berry's 'Make it Easy' premiers on BBC Lifestule on DStv Channel 174 on 8 October.

Source: UGC

Mary Berry Makes It Easy (Tuesdays at 20:00) will showcase Dame Mary Berry helping celebrity friends overcome their kitchen dilemmas. Across six episodes, she shares her timeless cooking tips and effortless recipes, proving that creating delicious dishes can be simple and fun.

Following Mary Berry, Nadiya Hussain Fast Flavours (Tuesdays at 20:30) shows how quick and easy it is to create exciting meals that burst with flavour. Nadiya’s recipes promise to inspire viewers to rediscover the joy of cooking.

Luyanda Mafanya, a self-taught chef who became a fan favourite when she appeared on My Kitchen Rules South Africa and MasterChef South Africa, recreated Mary Berry’s Classic Apple Tart recipe.

This traditional apple tart recipe creates a delicious dessert that takes about 1 hour to prepare and can serve up to six people.

So simple yet so flavourful, here’s how to recreate it:

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Difficulty: Beginner

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

350g apples (green preferably), peeled and diced

100g castor sugar

Plain flour, for dusting

500g puff pastry (Luyanda’s Alternative: Crushed Tennis Biscuits mixed with melted butter)

1 egg, beaten

2 apples (red preferably), skin on, very thinly sliced

2 tbsp sugar

3 tbsp apricot jam

Method:

Preheat and Prepare: Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line a large baking sheet with baking paper. Cook the Apples: Put the apples, castor sugar, and 1 tbsp water into a saucepan. Stir over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Cover and simmer gently for about 10 minutes until the apples are soft. Increase the heat to evaporate any excess liquid, then mash the apples into a smooth purée. Leave to cool. Prepare the Pastry: Lightly dust a work surface with plain flour and roll the puff pastry into a 25cm circle. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Brush the border of the pastry with the beaten egg, then fold in the edges and twist to create a decorative border. Assemble the Tart: Spread the cooled apple purée in the centre of the pastry. Arrange the thinly sliced apples around the edge and in the centre in a decorative pattern. Sprinkle brown sugar over the apples and brush the pastry edges with more beaten egg. Bake: Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes, until the tart is well-risen, golden on top, and crisp underneath. Glaze and Serve: Melt the apricot jam in a small saucepan until runny. Brush the tart with the glaze while it is still warm. Serve the tart warm with crème fraiche, a dollop of ice cream like Luyanda, or your preferred accompaniment.

Known for her innovative takes on classic dishes, Luyanda also added her own twist to one of Nadiya’s signature recipes – Honey-baked Sriracha Drumsticks – by adding some South African flavour with chutney.

This is the perfect recipe not only for indoors but also for the braai, especially when served with a delicious potato salad. The drumsticks are portable when cold, and also ideal for a picnic lunch.

Want to recreate this recipe for the next family get-together? Here’s how:

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Difficulty: Beginner

Serves: 5

Ingredients:

For the drumsticks:

10 drumsticks, skin on

3 tbsp oil, plus extra for greasing the tray

4 cloves of garlic, minced

4 tbsp soy sauce

4 tbsp sriracha sauce (Luyanda’s Alternative: Chutney)

3 tbsp runny honey

½ tsp ground star anise

2 tbsp cornflour

For the potato salad:

567g of new potatoes, halved

1 carrot, peeled and grated

6 tbsp mayo

2 pickled eggs, grated

1 heaped tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp honey

A large handful of chopped fresh chives

A pinch of salt

Chopped fresh coriander, to serve

(Luyanda’s Alternative: Grilled Eggplant with feta, rocket, and cherry tomatoes)

Method:

Start by making the chicken. Put the drumsticks in a large pan and pour water over the top till they are submerged. Pop onto the heat and bring up to the boil, leave to simmer for 5 minutes and then drain. Set aside. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a baking tray lightly with oil. Put the oil, garlic, soy, sriracha, honey, star anise and cornflour in a large bowl and mix well. Pat the chicken pieces dry and mix into the sauce. Lay onto the tray in an even layer and bake for 30 minutes, making sure to turn halfway through. Make the salad by putting the drained potatoes in a bowl with the grated carrot and mixing together. In a smaller bowl, mix together the mayo, grated egg, wholegrain mustard and honey. Pour the dressing into the potato bowl and mix till coated. Add the chives and salt and mix. Once ready, sprinkle the chicken with chopped coriander, if you like, and it is ready to serve with the potato salad.

These dishes offer local food enthusiasts a chance to try new flavours while staying true to familiar tastes.

To become the next best homecook, tune into BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174) from 8 October 2024 to catch these exciting shows.

For more information, visit BBC Studios Africa on https://www.bbcafricachannels.com/

Or, follow these social media pages:

IG: @bbcstudiosafrica

Facebook: BBC Studios

X (Twitter): @bbcstudios

TikTok: @bbc.africa.channels

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News