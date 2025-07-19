TV personality and award-winning actor Denver Vraagom recently opened up about his latest character

The fan-favourite TV personality and actor has joined Skemergrond Dominee Wayne

Vraagom is famously known for playing the character of Sheldon Adams in SABC's popular soapie 7de Laan

‘Skemergrond’ actor discusses his latest role. Image: @rooi_rose

Actor Denver Vraagom, who previously starred in SABC's cancelled soapie 7de Laan, opens up about his latest role in Skemergrond.

Adams, who played the role of Sheldon Adams in Danie Odendaal's 7de Laan, has joined the popular Afrikaans telenovela as Dominee Wayne.

The actor shares in an interview with The Citizen that his character challenges stereotypes; he's an energetic and funky minister who uses humour and creativity to make faith more accessible to everyone in the church.

Entertainment magazine Rooi Rose recently shared Vraagom's latest role on its X account.

Denver Vraagom TV roles

