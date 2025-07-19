‘7de Laan’ Star Denver Vraagom Joins the Cast of ‘Skemergrond’
- TV personality and award-winning actor Denver Vraagom recently opened up about his latest character
- The fan-favourite TV personality and actor has joined Skemergrond Dominee Wayne
- Vraagom is famously known for playing the character of Sheldon Adams in SABC's popular soapie 7de Laan
Actor Denver Vraagom, who previously starred in SABC's cancelled soapie 7de Laan, opens up about his latest role in Skemergrond.
Adams, who played the role of Sheldon Adams in Danie Odendaal's 7de Laan, has joined the popular Afrikaans telenovela as Dominee Wayne.
The actor shares in an interview with The Citizen that his character challenges stereotypes; he's an energetic and funky minister who uses humour and creativity to make faith more accessible to everyone in the church.
Entertainment magazine Rooi Rose recently shared Vraagom's latest role on its X account.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Denver Vraagom TV roles
ljdnf
Die-Hard 7de Laan fans to protest outside SABC to hand petition demanding the show remains on-air
In more entertainment, Briefly News fans of the cancelled SABC 2 series 7de Laan have planned a protest outside the SABC offices this week.
Viewers have created a petition to try and stop the broadcaster from going ahead with their plans to take the show off-air.
The 7de Laan team reacted with sympathy for the viewers, saying this is proof of how much the show has impacted Mzansi.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za