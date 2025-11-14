Global site navigation

Every Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 couple update: are they still together?
TV Shows

Every Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 couple update: are they still together?

by  Rodah Mogeni
5 min read

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 promised lasting romance, but only Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis remain together. The other Farmer Wants a Wife couples have all split since the show ended and pursued different paths. From farm proposals to post-show realities, this is how each season 3 love story evolved.

Farmer Wants a Wife contestants
Matt Warren, John Sansone, Colton Hendricks, Jay Woods are the main Farmer Wants a Wife contestants. Photo: @cornwellcollazocasting (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis continue their relationship.
  • Colton Hendricks and Zoë Green have separated.
  • Long‑distance and lifestyle differences challenged most of the unions.
  • John Sansone and Claire Dirette confirmed their breakup.
  • Post-show life has challenged several couples, revealing the complexities beyond the cameras.

Farmer Wants a Wife overview

Genre

Reality TV

Number of seasons

3 (latest season aired in 2025)

Number of episodes

Variable; typically 8-12 per season

Country of origin

United States

Original language

English

Release date

March 8, 2023 – present (revived version)

Original network

Fox

Series revival

Premiered March 2023 after original run in 2008-2011

Season 3 farmers

Matt Warren (California), John Sansone (Missouri), Colton Hendricks (Arkansas), Jay Woods (Alabama)

Season 3 farmer ages

25–30 years

Format outline

Farmers meet 8–10 women; select one after eliminations

Host Season 3

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Created by

Fremantle

Read also

Is Buddy Hield's wife actually Remi Martinii? Facts about the basketball star

Every Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 couple update

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 featured four farmers, Matt Warren, Colton Hendricks, John Sansone, and Jay Woods, each choosing a partner in the finale. Months after the finale, fans are eager for an update on which relationships endured the transition from television to real life.

Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis

Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis
Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis are the only Farmer Wants a Wife still together. Photo: @mattwarrn, @chelsiblayne (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Matt Warren: Avocado and exotic fruit farmer, Morro Bay, California
  • Chelsi Davis: Contestant from Utah, profession undisclosed.
  • Status: Together

Matt Warren found love with contestant Chelsi Davis on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3. The couple’s relationship has endured beyond the show, and they remain together despite challenges.

In an exclusive interview with People in June 2025, the couple shared that they are navigating a long-distance relationship but remain committed. Matt reflected:

We're not together all the time, but the time we have been able to spend with each other has been great, which we try to do as much as possible...The distance has been a little bit challenging, obviously, to spend more time together.

Read also

Brodie Lee's cause of death was a rare, non-COVID lung disease

Their openness about the realities of distance seems to have strengthened their bond. Commentators note that Matt and Chelsi’s willingness to take things slowly and respect each other’s timelines forms a solid foundation.

Colton Hendricks and Zoë Green

Colton Hendricks and Zoë Green
Farmer Colton with Dater Zoe in the "I'm Gonna Miss You, Cowboy" episode of Farmer Wants a Wife. Photo: FOX
Source: Getty Images
  • Colton Hendricks: Cattle rancher and horse trainer, Mena, Arkansas
  • Zoë Green: Nurse from Florida
  • Status: Split

Colton Hendricks paired with contestant Zoë Green during the show. While their on-screen chemistry was evident, their relationship did not last beyond the finale.

Sources, including Taste of Country and TV Insider, confirm that Colton and Zoë split shortly after the show ended. Long-distance challenges and Colton's pursuit of new relationships contributed to the breakup.

Their initial connection on-screen, while strong, proved insufficient to sustain a long-term relationship off-screen. The pressures of distance and lifestyle differences played a critical role in their separation.

John Sansone and Claire Dirette

John Sansone and Claire Dinette
John Sansone and Claire Dirette from Farmer Wants a Wife season 3. Photo: @clairedirette (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • John Sansone: Farmer from Tennessee
  • Claire Dirette: Contestant from New York
  • Status: Split

John Sansone, who farms soy, corn, and wheat near St. Louis, Missouri, chose Claire Dirette as his partner. Their relationship endured longer than most of the season’s couples, continuing well into post‑show life.

Read also

Where is Richard Thomas today? The latest news, interviews, and 2026 Broadway plans

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on 16 August 2025, John and Claire announced their split, citing “private challenges.” Part of the post as shared by People, read,

I would like to share that Claire and I ended our relationship shortly after Lollapalooza, over a week ago... This was a mutual decision based on private challenges, and had nothing to do with any reposts.

He continued,

While I'll always appreciate and respect the time we shared together, I feel it’s best to move forward separately.

Read also

Is Perdita Weeks' disability real? 11 key facts about the Magnum P.I. star

Jay Woods and Grace Clark

Jay Woods and Grace Clark
Grace Clark confirmed on TikTok being single on 27 May 2025. Photo: FOX (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images
  • Jay Woods: Farmer from Oklahoma
  • Grace Clark: Contestant from Texas
  • Status: Split

Jay Woods, a hay and cattle farmer from Florence, Alabama, chose contestant Grace Clark during season 3. Despite initial optimism, the couple did not remain together post-show.

Grace confirmed via TikTok that she was single following the series, signalling the end of their relationship:

Woke up, no boyfriend.

She added,

Not trying to mess with others feelings or milk the situation by not posting about it, I just had to reprocess feelings and emotions for a second time since the airing of the finale.

Grace’s public statement confirmed the breakup, ending speculation about their status. Despite their genuine connection during filming, practical realities ultimately intervened, preventing the relationship from lasting.

FAQs

Are any of the couples from Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 still together?

Read also

Ruby Rose's relationship timeline: from Lola Van Vorst to Jessica Origliasso

Only Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis remain together.

Are Matt and Chelsie still together from Farmer Wants a Wife?

Matt and Chelsi continue their relationship and remain private but supportive of each other.

Are Zoey and Colton still together?

The contestants of the American reality television series separated after the show.

Wrapping up

The journey of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 proves that reality television romance is fragile. While Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis continue their relationship, the other couples have parted ways. Fans will watch closely to see if Matt and Chelsi’s bond endures beyond the spotlight.

READ ALSO: What We Do in the Shadows Season 7 cancelled: here is why

Briefly.co.za reviewed the cancellation of What We Do in the Shadows season 7, confirming that FX officially ended the Emmy-nominated vampire mockumentary after six acclaimed seasons.

The network clarified that the decision was creative rather than ratings-related. Although a seventh season has not been announced, FX and co-creator Taika Waititi have not ruled out possible spin-offs or specials, leaving fans hopeful for the franchise’s return in another form.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rodah Mogeni avatar

Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com

Tags:
USA
Hot: