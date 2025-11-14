Every Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 couple update: are they still together?

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 promised lasting romance, but only Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis remain together. The other Farmer Wants a Wife couples have all split since the show ended and pursued different paths. From farm proposals to post-show realities, this is how each season 3 love story evolved.

Key takeaways

Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis continue their relationship.

Colton Hendricks and Zoë Green have separated .

and have . Long‑distance and lifestyle differences challenged most of the unions.

and challenged most of the unions. John Sansone and Claire Dirette confirmed their breakup .

and confirmed their . Post-show life has challenged several couples, revealing the complexities beyond the cameras.

Farmer Wants a Wife overview

Genre Reality TV Number of seasons 3 (latest season aired in 2025) Number of episodes Variable; typically 8-12 per season Country of origin United States Original language English Release date March 8, 2023 – present (revived version) Original network Fox Series revival Premiered March 2023 after original run in 2008-2011 Season 3 farmers Matt Warren (California), John Sansone (Missouri), Colton Hendricks (Arkansas), Jay Woods (Alabama) Season 3 farmer ages 25–30 years Format outline Farmers meet 8–10 women; select one after eliminations Host Season 3 Kimberly Williams-Paisley Created by Fremantle

Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 featured four farmers, Matt Warren, Colton Hendricks, John Sansone, and Jay Woods, each choosing a partner in the finale. Months after the finale, fans are eager for an update on which relationships endured the transition from television to real life.

Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis

Matt Warren : Avocado and exotic fruit farmer, Morro Bay, California

: Avocado and exotic fruit farmer, Morro Bay, California Chelsi Davis : Contestant from Utah, profession undisclosed.

: Contestant from Utah, profession undisclosed. Status: Together

Matt Warren found love with contestant Chelsi Davis on Farmer Wants a Wife season 3. The couple’s relationship has endured beyond the show, and they remain together despite challenges.

In an exclusive interview with People in June 2025, the couple shared that they are navigating a long-distance relationship but remain committed. Matt reflected:

We're not together all the time, but the time we have been able to spend with each other has been great, which we try to do as much as possible...The distance has been a little bit challenging, obviously, to spend more time together.

Their openness about the realities of distance seems to have strengthened their bond. Commentators note that Matt and Chelsi’s willingness to take things slowly and respect each other’s timelines forms a solid foundation.

Colton Hendricks and Zoë Green

Colton Hendricks : Cattle rancher and horse trainer, Mena, Arkansas

: Cattle rancher and horse trainer, Mena, Arkansas Zoë Green : Nurse from Florida

: Nurse from Florida Status: Split

Colton Hendricks paired with contestant Zoë Green during the show. While their on-screen chemistry was evident, their relationship did not last beyond the finale.

Sources, including Taste of Country and TV Insider, confirm that Colton and Zoë split shortly after the show ended. Long-distance challenges and Colton's pursuit of new relationships contributed to the breakup.

Their initial connection on-screen, while strong, proved insufficient to sustain a long-term relationship off-screen. The pressures of distance and lifestyle differences played a critical role in their separation.

John Sansone and Claire Dirette

John Sansone : Farmer from Tennessee

: Farmer from Tennessee Claire Dirette : Contestant from New York

: Contestant from New York Status: Split

John Sansone, who farms soy, corn, and wheat near St. Louis, Missouri, chose Claire Dirette as his partner. Their relationship endured longer than most of the season’s couples, continuing well into post‑show life.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on 16 August 2025, John and Claire announced their split, citing “private challenges.” Part of the post as shared by People, read,

I would like to share that Claire and I ended our relationship shortly after Lollapalooza, over a week ago... This was a mutual decision based on private challenges, and had nothing to do with any reposts.

He continued,

While I'll always appreciate and respect the time we shared together, I feel it’s best to move forward separately.

Jay Woods and Grace Clark

Jay Woods : Farmer from Oklahoma

: Farmer from Oklahoma Grace Clark : Contestant from Texas

: Contestant from Texas Status: Split

Jay Woods, a hay and cattle farmer from Florence, Alabama, chose contestant Grace Clark during season 3. Despite initial optimism, the couple did not remain together post-show.

Grace confirmed via TikTok that she was single following the series, signalling the end of their relationship:

Woke up, no boyfriend.

She added,

Not trying to mess with others feelings or milk the situation by not posting about it, I just had to reprocess feelings and emotions for a second time since the airing of the finale.

Grace’s public statement confirmed the breakup, ending speculation about their status. Despite their genuine connection during filming, practical realities ultimately intervened, preventing the relationship from lasting.

FAQs

Are any of the couples from Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 still together?

Only Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis remain together.

Are Matt and Chelsie still together from Farmer Wants a Wife?

Matt and Chelsi continue their relationship and remain private but supportive of each other.

Are Zoey and Colton still together?

The contestants of the American reality television series separated after the show.

Wrapping up

The journey of Farmer Wants a Wife season 3 proves that reality television romance is fragile. While Matt Warren and Chelsi Davis continue their relationship, the other couples have parted ways. Fans will watch closely to see if Matt and Chelsi’s bond endures beyond the spotlight.

