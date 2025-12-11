Rising star Phillip Dikotla recently joined eTV's soapie Scandal as businessman Victor Padi

Dikotla is popularly known for his roles on eTV's fashion telenovela, House of Zwide, and SABC1's drama series, 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right

Fans of the eTV's soapie recently shared their opinion of Dikotla's character on social media

'Scandal!' announces Phillip Dikotla's role as Victor Padi. Image: etvScandal

Source: Twitter

Former House of Zwide actor Phillip Dikotla recently made headlines when he secured a role on eTV's soapie Scandal! as Victor Padi.

Dikotla, who stars opposite actress Mapaseka Koetle as Dintle, recently secured a management role at Bechafela.

Dikotla's character Victor is pursuing a romantic relationship with Mathews Rantsoma's former on-screen wife, Vuvu (played by actress Mamarumo Marokane).

Dikotla's character recently caught the attention of Scandal! fans when he was introduced as the new COO and as Tiro More's replacement at Bechafela, which is owned by Kgopolo More (Seputla Sebogodi).

TVSA reveals that Victor is a nerdy yet undeniably handsome man, a devoted father who never misses a chance to make his child feel loved.

Victor is also naturally charming and brilliant with numbers, has exceptional organizational skills, and has a knack for spotting patterns others miss.

He feels safe, and the tenderness in Vuvu's presence has long been sought. The pair will face challenges and emotional storms that could set them on a path to something more than a superficial relationship.

The publication adds that the actor has appeared on House of Zwide, Karektas, Tshisa, and 13 Weeks to find Mr Right.

The eTV soapie teased on its X account on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, that Victor and Vuvu are lowkey seeing each other.

Scandal! fans react to Phillip Dikotla's character's storyline

@_BhekumuziG reacted:

"This guy is about to scam Bechafela, I can feel it."

@_CmG__ wrote:

"#EtvScandal Victor's suit game bafethu."

@JabzinSA replied:

"I don't trust this Victor guy, looks like he is going to divert some funds into his secret account.. ngiyamsola lobhuti ofuna ama signing-on bonus. Ngibona ngathi uzozenzela nge finance yase Bechafela," (I suspect this guy is going to scam Bechafela).

@JabzinSA responded:

"Victor is charmed by Bridget Mavuthela Maseko."

The soapie also shared a snippet on its X account on Monday, 8 December 2025, of Thapelo dissaproving of Victor and Vuvu's upcoming romantic relationship.

"Lol, as for Marabastad league? Yoh, Taps has no filter, but honestly, everyone needs friends like these!" said the show.

@ThizaSs responded:

"Olady la Taps tlomo user while also gaining from all that."

@LeeMpaki replied:

"Pompi, really?!"

Actor Phillip Dikotla joins 'Scandal!' as Victor Padi. Images: etvScandal

Source: Twitter

Scandal! fans drag Dintle's husband Nhloso

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Dintle Nyathi's new husband, Nhloso, failed to impress viewers of the eTV soapie when he demanded she move back to the township.

Nhloso recently received a salary hike when Dintle (Mapaseka Koetle) requested that her partners give him more responsibilities.

Fans of the soapie recently slammed Dintle's new husband, Nhloso (Kwenzo Ngcobo), while others advised her to divorce him.

Source: Briefly News