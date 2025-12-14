Black Gold actress Tina Jaxa recently spoke about preparing for her villain Pele-Pele character in Mpondoland

Jaxa, who recently turned 55 years old, reveals why the latest role connected her to her roots and why it wasn't simple

Fans of the latest Mzansi Magic drama series recently took to social media to comment on the show's storyline

Actress Tina Jaxa plays Pele-Pele in 'Mpondoland'.

Former Generations actress and media personality Tina Jaxa recently opened up about starring in Mzansi Magic's historic drama series Mpondoland.

The popular thespian previously left Mzansi buzzing on social media after celebrating her 55th birthday.

Jaxa shares in an interview with Sunday World that playing the role of Pele-Pele has not been simple.

“It’s Pele-pele, the character, who truly humbled me. Before we started filming, I had never cried this much, both before and after each scene. My team, including the armorers, stunt coordinator, and directors, held my hand through it all," says the legendary actress.

Jaxa also shares thats she's grateful for the opportunity to play the role, as she took the role to heart. The Black Gold star also reveals that the character's preparation was intense, as she threw herself into it completely.

According to media reports, the Mzansi Magic TV show allowed the former Generations star to return to her roots. Jaxa explains that she's part of the uXesibe clan by totem, the younger brother to uMpondo and Mpondomise.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald shared on his X account in October 2022 that the legendary actress has scored a role of Pele-Pele in the Mzansi Magic drama series.

"Tina Jaxa stars as Pele-Pele in Mpondoland. A greedy, power-hungry pharmaceutical mogul who arrives in KwaKhonjwayo demanding control of the village’s mar*juana plantations. Her arrival shatters the community’s harmony, forcing Mkhondwana to stand firm and protect his people from her ruthless takeover," says McDonald

Social media responds to Mpondoland storyline

@zintle25190632 replied:

"I loved the show, but I still stand by the fact that they somewhat missed an opportunity to showcase the dialect. They could’ve cast more Mpondo-speaking people or aba bakhoyo bafunde. The show is great, though."

@Nkabiikazii responded:

"If you’re not watching Mpondoland tonight, you’re missing history! Eastern Cape, stand up!"

@n_makhubele said:

"I have a feeling this show is going to teach us things about the AmaMpondo we never knew. Culture, storytelling, and drama in one place."

@AshlineP14688 wrote"

"Don't judge me, but I love my queen PelePele."

@Dedication_N reacted:

"Ya no the first episode of #Mpondoland was soo amazing. I can't wait to watch more of this, omg, and this snippet says it all, okay."

@boitumeloramak said:

"The AmaMpondo stay underrated hey, quiet people with loud history. The more I read, the more I realise they were sidelined but never silenced. "

@tsakihyp replied:

"One thing about #MpondoLand? Aiy, that place is so beautiful. The scenery was out of this world."

@simphiweyinkoc_ reacted:

"Someone’s pillar of strength. Pelepele, you'll pay for your sins."

@OOhnuh wrote:

"Mshenge isn't ready to lose him, but most importantly, he isn't ready to be Isandla. He probably feels like extending his life."

'Black Gold' star Tina Jaxa joins 'Mpondoland'.

Tina Jaxa lands lead role in historic series

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African legendary actress Tina Jaxa had been cast to star in a historical series.

The 2025 TV series tells the stories of the people in the Kingdom of Amampondo.

Netizens are ecstatic about Tina's latest TV role, with many people hailing her as a Queen in the acting scene.

