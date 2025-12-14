Popular South African actor Thabang Molaba recently opened up about joining the cast of the Hollywood film, Now You See Me, Now You Don't

The third instalment of the film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman, and Woody Harrelson

Molaba excitedly discusses his latest acting gig, saying it felt scary, but he eventually managed

Actor Thabang Molaba says he enjoyed working on 'Now You See Me'.

Source: Instagram

Former The Queen actor Thabang Molaba recently opened up about acting alongside Hollywood A-listers in Now You See Me, Now You Don't.

Molaba, who is famously known for his character in Netflix's hit drama series Blood & Water, previously shared his excitement about his Hollywood character.

Molaba reveals in an interview with Sowetan that it was his first time on a Hollywood set, and he was with these stars whom he's always watched growing up.

"It was scary, but I managed,” says Molaba.

The publication adds that the South African stars opposite Pike, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt, while Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman reprise their roles.

The star adds that the actors from the show were the most beautiful people he's worked with. Molaba plays the character of Rosamund Pike’s sidekick in the new Now You See Me.

Popular entertainment TV show Expresso recently shared on its X account that the former The Queen actor opened up about landing his role in the Now You See Me franchise.

South Africans respond to the actor's latest character

@DebsAda_ said:

"Now You See Me is one of my favourite movies, and number 3 didn’t disappoint, give me that cheese every time! Also, I was so happy to see Thabang Molaba on the big screen, I kept giving him a thumbs up every time he appeared."

@BourerTheFunk replied:

"When that 'yeses' came out, it could only be a South African. Bravo to Thabang Molaba in Now You See Me: Now You Don't."

@crazzyarse responded:

"Dude, they had SA's Thabang Molaba as Veronika's bodyguard on Now You See Me 3. His Hollywood debut right there, so inspirational mahn."

@Nviar2 commented:

"This is unrelated, but his music is so good as well."

@truesoutha reacted:

"It was always coming, the guy is talented and has the right looks."

@popsicles254 said:

"Seeing Thabang Molaba in Now You See Me is absolutely amazing!"

@Phumzar4 wrote:

"Congrats, boy, I hope you stay there longer and represent us, we haven't had many male actors shining internationally recently."

'Blood & Water' Star Thabang Molaba Discusses His Role in Hollywood Film 'Now You See Me'.

Source: UGC

South African star Thabang Molaba joins A-Listers in Hollywood

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actor Thabang Molaba gave local fans a snippet of his role in the upcoming Hollywood movie Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.

The former Blood and Water actor has officially started his Hollywood career in the third installment of the franchise, which includes Morgan Freeman and Woody Harrelson.

Local netizens praised Molaba on social media, saying they were proud of the 30-year-old and said they could not wait to see the movie.

