10 popular Black Naruto characters: From Killer Bee to Karui

The Naruto franchise has become immensely popular among animation enthusiasts worldwide. Its expansive cast blends human complexity with supernatural abilities, creating layered and compelling storytelling. Although the series originated in Japan, its diverse character designs include several black Naruto characters, adding visual distinction and broader representation within the shinobi world.

L-R: Omoi, ChoCho, and Karui. Photo: @manml8 on Instagram, @_aitv and @llestyx on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Naruto characters are fictional creations and are not assigned specific real-world ethnic backgrounds within the canon.

within the canon. Dark-skinned Naruto characters are typically identified by visual design .

. Many of these characters demonstrate exceptional combat skills, while others possess rare or advanced abilities that make them formidable on the battlefield.

There are several Black Naruto characters

Anime character design often emphasises distinct physical traits to complement personality and skill sets. In Naruto, darker skin tones help differentiate certain shinobi within the broader cast, particularly those from Kumogakure and other regions.

The list of these characters is discussed below in no particular order:

Number Character Village 1 Karui Kumogakure 2 Kidōmaru Otogakure 3 Mabui Kumogakure 4 Omoi Kumogakure 5 Banna Land of Water 6 A (Second Raikage) Kumogakure 7 A (First Raikage) Kumogakure 8 Darui Kumogakure 9 Killer B Kumogakure 10 ChoCho Akimichi Konohagakure

1. Karui

Karui is a skilled kenjutsu practitioner. Photo: @anime.lovers1722 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Village Kumogakure Abilities Kenjutsu, coordinated team tactics, lightning release Weapon Long katana (kenjutsu) Archetype Combative, outspoken kunoichi (warrior turned mother) Fun fact Married Chōji Akimichi and relocated to Konohagakure

Karui is one of the prominent dark-skinned female characters in Naruto. A skilled kenjutsu practitioner and lightning release user, she is known for her fiery temperament and loyalty to her village.

In Naruto's fandom, her transition from frontline warrior to devoted mother illustrates how strength and compassion can coexist within a single character arc.

2. Kidōmaru

Kidōmaru. Photo: @naruto.en on Facebook, @markmarvida on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Village Otogakure Abilities Long-range jutsu, expert bow and arrow technique, taijutsu, acute tactical analysis, cursed-seal boost (jōnin-level) Weapon Bow and arrows Archetype Cold, analytical sniper (sadistic strategist who treats battle like a game) Fun fact Member of the Sound Four; possesses extra arms and a hidden third forehead eye

Kidōmaru stands out as a striking antagonist with a calculating, predator-like presence. His spider-like physiology, additional arms, and forehead eye make him visually distinctive. His mastery of long-range combat and analytical precision transforms battles into demonstrations of strategic warfare.

3. Mabui

Naruto character Mabui. Photo: @dotfahn, @mrsirqb on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Village Kumogakure Abilities Heavenly Transfer Technique (teleports matter at light speed), high-level coordination and crisis management Weapon Primarily a support-type shinobi (no standard frontline weapon shown) Archetype Calm, hyper-competent aide (strategic support specialist) Fun fact Served as the trusted assistant to the Fourth Raikage

Mabui distinguishes herself through intellect and composure rather than brute force. Given her fandom, her mastery of the Heavenly Transfer Technique makes her invaluable in logistical and wartime coordination, underscoring the importance of strategic support roles in shinobi operations.

4. Omoi

Naruto character Omoi. Photo: @manml8 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Village Kumogakure Abilities Skilled kenjutsu, high intelligence, tactical thinking, resourcefulness under pressure (later jōnin-level) Weapon Long sword (katana) Archetype Overthinking strategist (cautious warrior with hidden resilience) Fun fact Frequently seen with a lollipop, even during high-pressure missions

Omoi blends humour with heroism. Though prone to anxious overthinking, he consistently demonstrates courage and tactical awareness. As a trusted bodyguard of the Raikage, his fandom says he proves that foresight and calculated decision-making are as powerful as physical strength.

5. Banna

Banna's personality reflects loyalty and compassion. Photo: @eugostoficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Village Land of Water Abilities Great physical strength, capable of wielding a massive club one-handed Weapon Giant club Archetype Misunderstood gentle giant (imposter with a soft heart) Fun fact Wore a reversed Konohagakure forehead protector while impersonating Naruto Uzumaki

Banna presents a softer dimension of strength. Although physically intimidating and briefly posing as Naruto, his true personality reflects loyalty and compassion, per Fandom.

6. A (Second Raikage)

Village Kumogakure Abilities Strategic leadership, formidable combat skills, and diplomatic acumen Weapon Advanced shinobi combat techniques Archetype Diplomatic authority (visionary leader)

A embodied authority, intelligence, and diplomacy. He was involved in diplomatic efforts, including peace talks with the Second Hokage, though those talks ended in violence.

7. A (First Raikage)

A (First Raikage). Photo: @Hellmade Videos on YouTube, @Daily_Shinobis on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Village Kumogakure Abilities Founder-level shinobi power, supreme leadership, formidable combat skills Weapon Mastery of advanced shinobi techniques Archetype Founding warrior-king (visionary protector) Fun fact Known for ending his sentences with “yo"

As the founder of Kumogakure, the First Raikage established a legacy of pride, resilience, and strength that influenced future generations of leaders. According to Fandom, he was one of the earliest dark-skinned leaders in the series.

8. Darui

Darui. Photo: @summerdru, @iambabkiing on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Village Kumogakure Abilities Water release, lightning release, storm release kekkei genkai, black lightning, skilled kenjutsu Weapon Broad, foldable, cleaver-like sword Archetype Laid-back yet loyal warrior (strategic commander) Fun fact His name is derived from the Japanese word “darui,” meaning dull or sluggish

The black Naruto character balances composure with exceptional combat proficiency. His mastery of multiple chakra natures and Storm Release elevated him to leadership, eventually succeeding as Raikage, per Fandom.

9. Killer B

Killer B character. Photo: @round1gaminglab on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Village Kumogakure Abilities Mastery of the Eight-Tails Gyūki, Lariat techniques, high-level kenjutsu, rap-infused combat style Weapon Seven swords Archetype Charismatic powerhouse (cheerful jinchūriki and mentor) Fun fact Aspires to become the world’s greatest rapper

Killer B stands out for his originality and unconventional personality. As the jinchūriki of Gyūki, he achieved harmony with his tailed beast, a rare accomplishment, blending immense power with cultural flair and humour.

10. ChoCho Akimichi

ChoCho Akimichi. Photo: @ARTBYOLVR, @whys_chocholate on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Village Konohagakure Abilities Expansion Jutsu, body size manipulation, strong taijutsu Weapon Clan-based body expansion techniques, kunai and shuriken Archetype Confident and outspoken (food-loving modern kunoichi) Fun fact Daughter of Karui and Chōji Akimichi

ChoCho embodies confidence and individuality. With her distinct look and bold personality, she continues the legacy of both the Akimichi clan and her Kumogakure heritage.

Frequently asked questions

Is anyone LGBTQ in Naruto? Orochimaru has been portrayed in various narratives with gender-fluid characteristics.

Orochimaru has been portrayed in various narratives with gender-fluid characteristics. Is Fū from Naruto Black? Fū is depicted as tan-skinned, with a lighter complexion than characters such as Darui or Killer B.

Fū is depicted as tan-skinned, with a lighter complexion than characters such as Darui or Killer B. Is Yūkimaru a boy or a girl? Yūkimaru is a boy.

Yūkimaru is a boy. Who has 200 IQ in Naruto? Shikamaru Nara is frequently described as exceptionally intelligent.

Conclusion

The black Naruto characters comprise several Ninjas who added depth, cultural nuance, and combat diversity to the storyline. While their ancestry is not defined within real-world racial categories, they remain significant figures within the franchise’s global fanbase.

READ MORE: Top 30 best black anime characters of all time

As Briefly.co.za published, the best black characters in anime have both major and minor roles. The roles these personalities are given get to define their personalities and make anime watchers love them more.

Source: Briefly News