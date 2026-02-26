Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

10 popular Black Naruto characters: From Killer Bee to Karui
TV Shows

10 popular Black Naruto characters: From Killer Bee to Karui

by  Favour Adeaga
5 min read

The Naruto franchise has become immensely popular among animation enthusiasts worldwide. Its expansive cast blends human complexity with supernatural abilities, creating layered and compelling storytelling. Although the series originated in Japan, its diverse character designs include several black Naruto characters, adding visual distinction and broader representation within the shinobi world.

Black Naruto characters
L-R: Omoi, ChoCho, and Karui. Photo: @manml8 on Instagram, @_aitv and @llestyx on X (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Naruto characters are fictional creations and are not assigned specific real-world ethnic backgrounds within the canon.
  • Dark-skinned Naruto characters are typically identified by visual design.
  • Many of these characters demonstrate exceptional combat skills, while others possess rare or advanced abilities that make them formidable on the battlefield.

There are several Black Naruto characters

Anime character design often emphasises distinct physical traits to complement personality and skill sets. In Naruto, darker skin tones help differentiate certain shinobi within the broader cast, particularly those from Kumogakure and other regions.

The list of these characters is discussed below in no particular order:

Read also

"So what do we use now?": SA woman shares list of sanitary pads with hormone-disrupting chemicals

Number

Character

Village

1

Karui

Kumogakure

2

Kidōmaru

Otogakure

3

Mabui

Kumogakure

4

Omoi

Kumogakure

5

Banna

Land of Water

6

A (Second Raikage)

Kumogakure

7

A (First Raikage)

Kumogakure

8

Darui

Kumogakure

9

Killer B

Kumogakure

10

ChoCho Akimichi

Konohagakure

1. Karui

Karui
Karui is a skilled kenjutsu practitioner. Photo: @anime.lovers1722 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Village

Kumogakure

Abilities

Kenjutsu, coordinated team tactics, lightning release

Weapon

Long katana (kenjutsu)

Archetype

Combative, outspoken kunoichi (warrior turned mother)

Fun fact

Married Chōji Akimichi and relocated to Konohagakure

Karui is one of the prominent dark-skinned female characters in Naruto. A skilled kenjutsu practitioner and lightning release user, she is known for her fiery temperament and loyalty to her village.

In Naruto's fandom, her transition from frontline warrior to devoted mother illustrates how strength and compassion can coexist within a single character arc.

2. Kidōmaru

Kidōmaru
Kidōmaru. Photo: @naruto.en on Facebook, @markmarvida on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Village

Otogakure

Abilities

Long-range jutsu, expert bow and arrow technique, taijutsu, acute tactical analysis, cursed-seal boost (jōnin-level)

Weapon

Bow and arrows

Archetype

Cold, analytical sniper (sadistic strategist who treats battle like a game)

Fun fact

Member of the Sound Four; possesses extra arms and a hidden third forehead eye

Kidōmaru stands out as a striking antagonist with a calculating, predator-like presence. His spider-like physiology, additional arms, and forehead eye make him visually distinctive. His mastery of long-range combat and analytical precision transforms battles into demonstrations of strategic warfare.

Read also

Chiefs’ ‘Lionel Messi’ overlooked by Kaze and Ben Youssef, drawing heavy criticism

3. Mabui

Mabui
Naruto character Mabui. Photo: @dotfahn, @mrsirqb on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Village

Kumogakure

Abilities

Heavenly Transfer Technique (teleports matter at light speed), high-level coordination and crisis management

Weapon

Primarily a support-type shinobi (no standard frontline weapon shown)

Archetype

Calm, hyper-competent aide (strategic support specialist)

Fun fact

Served as the trusted assistant to the Fourth Raikage

Mabui distinguishes herself through intellect and composure rather than brute force. Given her fandom, her mastery of the Heavenly Transfer Technique makes her invaluable in logistical and wartime coordination, underscoring the importance of strategic support roles in shinobi operations.

4. Omoi

Naruto character Omoi
Naruto character Omoi. Photo: @manml8 on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Village

Kumogakure

Abilities

Skilled kenjutsu, high intelligence, tactical thinking, resourcefulness under pressure (later jōnin-level)

Weapon

Long sword (katana)

Archetype

Overthinking strategist (cautious warrior with hidden resilience)

Fun fact

Frequently seen with a lollipop, even during high-pressure missions

Omoi blends humour with heroism. Though prone to anxious overthinking, he consistently demonstrates courage and tactical awareness. As a trusted bodyguard of the Raikage, his fandom says he proves that foresight and calculated decision-making are as powerful as physical strength.

Read also

35+ big head cartoon characters we love: from Stewie to Tweety

5. Banna

Banna
Banna's personality reflects loyalty and compassion. Photo: @eugostoficial on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Village

Land of Water

Abilities

Great physical strength, capable of wielding a massive club one-handed

Weapon

Giant club

Archetype

Misunderstood gentle giant (imposter with a soft heart)

Fun fact

Wore a reversed Konohagakure forehead protector while impersonating Naruto Uzumaki

Banna presents a softer dimension of strength. Although physically intimidating and briefly posing as Naruto, his true personality reflects loyalty and compassion, per Fandom.

6. A (Second Raikage)

Village

Kumogakure

Abilities

Strategic leadership, formidable combat skills, and diplomatic acumen

Weapon

Advanced shinobi combat techniques

Archetype

Diplomatic authority (visionary leader)

A embodied authority, intelligence, and diplomacy. He was involved in diplomatic efforts, including peace talks with the Second Hokage, though those talks ended in violence.

7. A (First Raikage)

A (First Raikage)
A (First Raikage). Photo: @Hellmade Videos on YouTube, @Daily_Shinobis on X (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Village

Kumogakure

Abilities

Founder-level shinobi power, supreme leadership, formidable combat skills

Weapon

Mastery of advanced shinobi techniques

Archetype

Founding warrior-king (visionary protector)

Fun fact

Known for ending his sentences with “yo"

Read also

Everything on Netflix's Lobola Man: Plot summary, cast, trailer, and release date

As the founder of Kumogakure, the First Raikage established a legacy of pride, resilience, and strength that influenced future generations of leaders. According to Fandom, he was one of the earliest dark-skinned leaders in the series.

8. Darui

Darui
Darui. Photo: @summerdru, @iambabkiing on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Village

Kumogakure

Abilities

Water release, lightning release, storm release kekkei genkai, black lightning, skilled kenjutsu

Weapon

Broad, foldable, cleaver-like sword

Archetype

Laid-back yet loyal warrior (strategic commander)

Fun fact

His name is derived from the Japanese word “darui,” meaning dull or sluggish

The black Naruto character balances composure with exceptional combat proficiency. His mastery of multiple chakra natures and Storm Release elevated him to leadership, eventually succeeding as Raikage, per Fandom.

9. Killer B

Killer B
Killer B character. Photo: @round1gaminglab on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Village

Kumogakure

Abilities

Mastery of the Eight-Tails Gyūki, Lariat techniques, high-level kenjutsu, rap-infused combat style

Weapon

Seven swords

Archetype

Charismatic powerhouse (cheerful jinchūriki and mentor)

Fun fact

Aspires to become the world’s greatest rapper

Killer B stands out for his originality and unconventional personality. As the jinchūriki of Gyūki, he achieved harmony with his tailed beast, a rare accomplishment, blending immense power with cultural flair and humour.

10. ChoCho Akimichi

Read also

Meet The Khumalos cast lineup: Who played the iconic family matriarch?

ChoCho Akimichi
ChoCho Akimichi. Photo: @ARTBYOLVR, @whys_chocholate on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Village

Konohagakure

Abilities

Expansion Jutsu, body size manipulation, strong taijutsu

Weapon

Clan-based body expansion techniques, kunai and shuriken

Archetype

Confident and outspoken (food-loving modern kunoichi)

Fun fact

Daughter of Karui and Chōji Akimichi

ChoCho embodies confidence and individuality. With her distinct look and bold personality, she continues the legacy of both the Akimichi clan and her Kumogakure heritage.

Frequently asked questions

  • Is anyone LGBTQ in Naruto? Orochimaru has been portrayed in various narratives with gender-fluid characteristics.
  • Is Fū from Naruto Black? Fū is depicted as tan-skinned, with a lighter complexion than characters such as Darui or Killer B.
  • Is Yūkimaru a boy or a girl? Yūkimaru is a boy.
  • Who has 200 IQ in Naruto? Shikamaru Nara is frequently described as exceptionally intelligent.

Conclusion

The black Naruto characters comprise several Ninjas who added depth, cultural nuance, and combat diversity to the storyline. While their ancestry is not defined within real-world racial categories, they remain significant figures within the franchise’s global fanbase.

Read also

How old is Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen? His age explained for every arc

READ MORE: Top 30 best black anime characters of all time

As Briefly.co.za published, the best black characters in anime have both major and minor roles. The roles these personalities are given get to define their personalities and make anime watchers love them more.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Favour Adeaga avatar

Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com

Tags:
Anime
Hot:
Gabriel iglesias Tia kemp Will sonbuchner Laurie holmond Crystal hayslett