10 popular Black Naruto characters: From Killer Bee to Karui
The Naruto franchise has become immensely popular among animation enthusiasts worldwide. Its expansive cast blends human complexity with supernatural abilities, creating layered and compelling storytelling. Although the series originated in Japan, its diverse character designs include several black Naruto characters, adding visual distinction and broader representation within the shinobi world.
Key takeaways
- Naruto characters are fictional creations and are not assigned specific real-world ethnic backgrounds within the canon.
- Dark-skinned Naruto characters are typically identified by visual design.
- Many of these characters demonstrate exceptional combat skills, while others possess rare or advanced abilities that make them formidable on the battlefield.
There are several Black Naruto characters
Anime character design often emphasises distinct physical traits to complement personality and skill sets. In Naruto, darker skin tones help differentiate certain shinobi within the broader cast, particularly those from Kumogakure and other regions.
The list of these characters is discussed below in no particular order:
Number
Character
Village
1
Karui
Kumogakure
2
Kidōmaru
Otogakure
3
Mabui
Kumogakure
4
Omoi
Kumogakure
5
Banna
Land of Water
6
A (Second Raikage)
Kumogakure
7
A (First Raikage)
Kumogakure
8
Darui
Kumogakure
9
Killer B
Kumogakure
10
ChoCho Akimichi
Konohagakure
1. Karui
Village
Kumogakure
Abilities
Kenjutsu, coordinated team tactics, lightning release
Weapon
Long katana (kenjutsu)
Archetype
Combative, outspoken kunoichi (warrior turned mother)
Fun fact
Married Chōji Akimichi and relocated to Konohagakure
Karui is one of the prominent dark-skinned female characters in Naruto. A skilled kenjutsu practitioner and lightning release user, she is known for her fiery temperament and loyalty to her village.
In Naruto's fandom, her transition from frontline warrior to devoted mother illustrates how strength and compassion can coexist within a single character arc.
2. Kidōmaru
Village
Otogakure
Abilities
Long-range jutsu, expert bow and arrow technique, taijutsu, acute tactical analysis, cursed-seal boost (jōnin-level)
Weapon
Bow and arrows
Archetype
Cold, analytical sniper (sadistic strategist who treats battle like a game)
Fun fact
Member of the Sound Four; possesses extra arms and a hidden third forehead eye
Kidōmaru stands out as a striking antagonist with a calculating, predator-like presence. His spider-like physiology, additional arms, and forehead eye make him visually distinctive. His mastery of long-range combat and analytical precision transforms battles into demonstrations of strategic warfare.
3. Mabui
Village
Kumogakure
Abilities
Heavenly Transfer Technique (teleports matter at light speed), high-level coordination and crisis management
Weapon
Primarily a support-type shinobi (no standard frontline weapon shown)
Archetype
Calm, hyper-competent aide (strategic support specialist)
Fun fact
Served as the trusted assistant to the Fourth Raikage
Mabui distinguishes herself through intellect and composure rather than brute force. Given her fandom, her mastery of the Heavenly Transfer Technique makes her invaluable in logistical and wartime coordination, underscoring the importance of strategic support roles in shinobi operations.
4. Omoi
Village
Kumogakure
Abilities
Skilled kenjutsu, high intelligence, tactical thinking, resourcefulness under pressure (later jōnin-level)
Weapon
Long sword (katana)
Archetype
Overthinking strategist (cautious warrior with hidden resilience)
Fun fact
Frequently seen with a lollipop, even during high-pressure missions
Omoi blends humour with heroism. Though prone to anxious overthinking, he consistently demonstrates courage and tactical awareness. As a trusted bodyguard of the Raikage, his fandom says he proves that foresight and calculated decision-making are as powerful as physical strength.
5. Banna
Village
Land of Water
Abilities
Great physical strength, capable of wielding a massive club one-handed
Weapon
Giant club
Archetype
Misunderstood gentle giant (imposter with a soft heart)
Fun fact
Wore a reversed Konohagakure forehead protector while impersonating Naruto Uzumaki
Banna presents a softer dimension of strength. Although physically intimidating and briefly posing as Naruto, his true personality reflects loyalty and compassion, per Fandom.
6. A (Second Raikage)
Village
Kumogakure
Abilities
Strategic leadership, formidable combat skills, and diplomatic acumen
Weapon
Advanced shinobi combat techniques
Archetype
Diplomatic authority (visionary leader)
A embodied authority, intelligence, and diplomacy. He was involved in diplomatic efforts, including peace talks with the Second Hokage, though those talks ended in violence.
7. A (First Raikage)
Village
Kumogakure
Abilities
Founder-level shinobi power, supreme leadership, formidable combat skills
Weapon
Mastery of advanced shinobi techniques
Archetype
Founding warrior-king (visionary protector)
Fun fact
Known for ending his sentences with “yo"
As the founder of Kumogakure, the First Raikage established a legacy of pride, resilience, and strength that influenced future generations of leaders. According to Fandom, he was one of the earliest dark-skinned leaders in the series.
8. Darui
Village
Kumogakure
Abilities
Water release, lightning release, storm release kekkei genkai, black lightning, skilled kenjutsu
Weapon
Broad, foldable, cleaver-like sword
Archetype
Laid-back yet loyal warrior (strategic commander)
Fun fact
His name is derived from the Japanese word “darui,” meaning dull or sluggish
The black Naruto character balances composure with exceptional combat proficiency. His mastery of multiple chakra natures and Storm Release elevated him to leadership, eventually succeeding as Raikage, per Fandom.
9. Killer B
Village
Kumogakure
Abilities
Mastery of the Eight-Tails Gyūki, Lariat techniques, high-level kenjutsu, rap-infused combat style
Weapon
Seven swords
Archetype
Charismatic powerhouse (cheerful jinchūriki and mentor)
Fun fact
Aspires to become the world’s greatest rapper
Killer B stands out for his originality and unconventional personality. As the jinchūriki of Gyūki, he achieved harmony with his tailed beast, a rare accomplishment, blending immense power with cultural flair and humour.
10. ChoCho Akimichi
Village
Konohagakure
Abilities
Expansion Jutsu, body size manipulation, strong taijutsu
Weapon
Clan-based body expansion techniques, kunai and shuriken
Archetype
Confident and outspoken (food-loving modern kunoichi)
Fun fact
Daughter of Karui and Chōji Akimichi
ChoCho embodies confidence and individuality. With her distinct look and bold personality, she continues the legacy of both the Akimichi clan and her Kumogakure heritage.
Frequently asked questions
- Is anyone LGBTQ in Naruto? Orochimaru has been portrayed in various narratives with gender-fluid characteristics.
- Is Fū from Naruto Black? Fū is depicted as tan-skinned, with a lighter complexion than characters such as Darui or Killer B.
- Is Yūkimaru a boy or a girl? Yūkimaru is a boy.
- Who has 200 IQ in Naruto? Shikamaru Nara is frequently described as exceptionally intelligent.
Conclusion
The black Naruto characters comprise several Ninjas who added depth, cultural nuance, and combat diversity to the storyline. While their ancestry is not defined within real-world racial categories, they remain significant figures within the franchise’s global fanbase.
