Kevin Samuels: net worth, age, children, wife, quotes, petition, profiles

One of the most thriving careers today is being a YouTuber. Kevin Samuels is not new to the platform, and he is no new name in the entertainment industry. He is a popular American YouTuber, dating expert, social media influencer, life coach, and image consultant who hails from Atlanta, Georgia. With so many hats to wear, what is Kevin Samuels' net worth?

Kevin’s net worth is estimated to be about $3 million. His wealth is garnered from his successful career as a YouTuber, dating expert, social media influencer, life coach, and image consultant. He is also engaged in brand endorsements. Kevin owns property in Los Angeles and several luxurious cars. How well do you know him?

Who is Kevin Samuels?

The dating expert and social media influencer is a force to reckon with when it comes to his dress code. He has a strong sense of fashion when it comes to his appearance and image. He was born on March 13, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia. It is believed that his parents separated when he was young.

The fashion icon relocated to Oklahoma for his high school education in Millwood High School. After completion, he joined the University of Oklahoma, where he graduated with a bachelors in Chemical Engineering. Since then, he has worked for many companies as a Business Manager and Consultant.

Is Kevin Samuels single?

Despite being 56 years old, Kevin is a handsome man. Being a relationship expert, one would expect that he has his house in order. However, it turns out that he was previously married twice and divorced. He has managed to keep his personal life away from the public domain.

The dating guru is currently not married. The name of Kevin Samuels' wife remains unknown. It is also unknown who he is currently dating.

In 2021, a young black lady claimed that she was Kevin Samuels' daughter. She was born on June 29, 2000. However, her information was not well embraced by his online fans as some of it was not true.

Social media presence

Finding love and having healthy relationships are not as easy to manoeuvre as one would think. This is why most people love listening and engaging relationship experts for advice. His larger audience is black women. For this reason, the lifestyle mentor has a huge following on social media. For instance, he has 1 million followers on Instagram. Here are his social media handles as well as Kevin Samuels' website.

Kevin Samuels' book

Timeka Wills has jotted down a book titled Kevin Samuels Dating Advice for Women: The Things You Need to Know- From Woman's Perspective. In the book, you will find most of Kevin Samuels' quotes on relationships and love.

Kevin Samuels' petition

With his larger audience being the black community, Kevin has not been sitting well with most of his fans. The internet has taken matters into its own hands and created a petition for his removal on social media platforms.

He was recently called out for creating content that attacks African American women, which has allegedly led to an increase in violence against women. The petition stated that women no longer feel safe especially when around men who believe in Samuels’ beliefs and ideologies.

He has been accused of objectifying women and creating hatred towards them. Here are some of the comments made by people petitioning for his removal from social media.

It would be untrue to say that the life coach is unsuccessful. Kevin Samuels' net worth continues to grow as a result of his various ventures. The life coach continues to remain popular despite having his share of controversies.

