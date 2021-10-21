Martell Holt's net worth has been the talk of the town lately. He is an American entrepreneur, businessman, and reality TV personality. He is especially well known in the property industry. This article expounds more about Martell Holt's net worth, family, career, profiles, controversies and divorces. Keep reading to learn more!

He is famous for his much-acclaimed appearance on OWN networks popular reality show titled Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Photo: @holma

Source: Instagram

How old is Martell Holt? The American celebrity star was born on January 4, 1982. He is 39 years old as of 2021. He is an author who has written a top-selling book on how to be an entrepreneur. He has featured in a reality TV show alongside his ex-wife and other couple friends. He is also a real estate entrepreneur and the CEO of Holt Custom Homes. So, what is Martell Holt's net worth? Read more about Martell Holt's biography below.

Martell Holt profiles

Full Names: Martell Holt

Martell Holt Date of Birth : January 4, 1982

: January 4, 1982 Martell Holt's age : 39 years (As of 2021)

: 39 years (As of 2021) Place of Birth : Huntsville, Alabama

: Huntsville, Alabama Birthday : January 4th

: January 4th Gender : Male

: Male Popular As : Reality star

: Reality star Profession : Reality star and Entrepreneur

: Reality star and Entrepreneur Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Afro-American

: Afro-American Martell Holt's Zodiac Sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Marital Status : Divorced

: Divorced Spouse: Ex-wife Melody

Ex-wife Melody Girlfriend : Engaged to Arionne Curry

: Engaged to Arionne Curry Children : Maliah Selene, Mariah, Martell, and Malani

: Maliah Selene, Mariah, Martell, and Malani Net Worth: $20 million

$20 million Place of living: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Source of Wealth: Entrepreneur, Television star

Entrepreneur, Television star Martell Holt Twitter : @MartellHolt

: @MartellHolt Martell Holt Instagram: @MartellHolt

Martell Holt early life

He has featured in a reality TV show alongside his ex-wife and other couple friends. Photo: @holma

Source: Instagram

He was born in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. From an early age, he was interested in real estate. He is also a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Inc. He attended Alabama A&M University to pursue a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, where he graduated in 2008. Before this, he studied at S.R Butter High School, where he also graduated.

Family

He was happily married to Melody for 10 years. They were in a relationship for over a year before they finally tied the knot on July 20, 2008. Melody is a flourishing entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker. The couple was blessed with four children, namely; Malani, Martell, Mariah, and Maliah.

Divorce

Their union, however, did not go for long as Melody filed for divorce in June 2020. She alleged that Martell was having an affair with another woman. In addition, the couple had split up several times over the past few years. At one time, Melody moved out of their shared apartment with their children for six months before they finally reconciled.

A few months after reconciliation, she found out that he was still communicating with her mistress, prompting her to separate again. A few months after separation, she realized she was pregnant with their fourth child, which prompted her to reconcile once again.

He has always been fascinated about real estate from a tender age, something he followed until now that he became a real estate mogul. Photo: @holma

Source: Instagram

After the birth of their daughter, the couple seemed to be doing pretty well. However, they split shortly, and he moved in with his mistress, Arionne Curry. Melody moved to Atlanta, where she currently resides with the children. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021.

Martell Holt on Steve Harvey

On April 14, 2021, Martell made a public apology on Steve Harvey's morning show. He felt that whatever he did to Melody was not right. Nevertheless, it was too late for them as their divorce had already been finalized.

Martell Holt fraternity

After graduation from the University, he was lucky to land a teaching job at Sparkman Middle School. He was a teacher for two years before resigning in 2010 to focus on landscaping.

He is the real estate entrepreneur and the CEO of Holt Custom Homes. The company is well recognized for helping clients in navigating the home building processes with ease. Their work revolves around helping clients with good locations according to their preferences and budgeting.

Net worth

He has a guesstimated net worth of $20 million as of 2021. His primary source of income is from his career as a reality star, author, entrepreneur, and home builder. Besides being a wealthy man, he prefers to lead a modest lifestyle.

Throughout their 12-year marriage with Melody, they managed to build an impressive business empire. Besides building new houses, they also purchased, sold, and upgraded existing properties according to their client’s needs.

Above are some fascinating details you would love to know about Martell Holt's net worth, age, family, and real estate business. He has made it in the real estate industry as he has always had a passion for it. Briefly.co.za wishes him the very best in his career and life endeavours.

