Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has received global condemnation, but this does not mean that he does not have allies. Russia's immediate supporters are members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including Armenia, Krygyzstan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. Putin also has strong economic, political, and military ties with numerous other countries that are yet to take sides in the ongoing war. Who are all the Ukrainian and Russian allies?

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: @Sergei Guneyev

Source: Getty Images

Some states have strong diplomatic, economic, and military ties with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky's governments as well as the EU and have chosen to remain neutral. They continue to call on the two countries to reach a peace deal. Nations supporting Ukraine have also chosen to offer non-lethal support to avoid escalating the war beyond the region.

Russia allies and enemies list

Some Russian allies, including Myanmar and Belarus, have openly pledged their support for Putin, while others are playing it safe to retain ties with the Kremlin and the West. Here is a list of the Russian allies.

India

Russia and India have strong economic ties. In December 2021, Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed several bilateral defence agreements. Modi asked the Russian president to cease violence a day after Ukraine was attacked. In a later statement, it was revealed that diplomatic leaders from the two countries would be in regular contact on matters of topical interest.

China

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a past meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: @Mikhail Svetlov

Source: Getty Images

China is among neutral countries that are yet to take sides on who to support as Russian troops continue their invasion of Ukraine. The Asian country has excellent relations with Vladimir Putin but is also keen on its business relations with European countries.

In 2001, China and the Kremlin signed the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, which was to be in effect for five years. Recently, China renewed the treaty for five more years until 2026. The agreement also affirms Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, which raises concern on whether the Asian country will follow Russia's move and invade Taiwan.

Israel

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that Putin's attack is a serious violation of the international order. He also reiterated the existing good relations with both Russia and Ukraine. The security of hundreds of thousands of Jews in both countries is Israel's top concern.

Myanmar

The country's military government said Putin's attack on Ukraine is justified and demonstrated Russia's position as a world power. The two countries have strong military ties. Putin's country is Myanmar's major arms supplier and often sides with the country at the United Nations.

Venezuela

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela supports Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The country's foreign minister blamed NATO and the USA for the escalated crisis in Ukraine following their violation of the Minsk agreements, a 2014 deal created to end the war in Donbas.

Belarus

Russia and Belarus are long-term allies, and it was the first state to be signed to Putin-proposed EAEU. Putin troops carried out their military exercises in Belarus, and some Russian fighters entered Ukraine from Belarus. The country's leader Alexander Lukashenko said their soldiers are currently not aiding Putin but will do so when needed.

Brazil

The South American country has remained neutral. Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro said Brazil and Russia are brothers, and many people in Brazil speak Russian. He also made fun of Ukrainians for believing that a comedian like president Volodymyr Zelensky could save them.

North Korea

North Korean President Kim Jong Un (left) with Vladimir Putin during a past meeting. Photo: @Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Just like Russia, Kim Jong-un's North Korea is against NATO and the Western countries. Following the Kremlin invasion, the Asian country accused the West of abusing power. North Korean diplomat, Kim Song, said the hegemonic policy of the United States and its allies threatens the security and territorial integrity of sovereign countries.

Other Russian allies include:

Central Asian neighbours, including Tajikistan, Kyrgystan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan, since many of their citizens work in Russia and the remittance from the Putin nation constitute a considerable percentage of their GDP.

Pakistan

Cuba

Nicaragua

Armenia

Moldova

United Arab Emirates

Syria

Eritrea

Serbia

Ukraine's allies 2022 list

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. NATO and its allies have rallied behind Ukraine. Photo: @Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

Key Ukrainian supporters are members of NATO and its allies. NATO has been aiding Volodymyr Zelensky's country to train, finance, and reform the Ukrainian military since 2014. Some of the members and allies of the military alliance include:

The United States

The United Kingdom

Belgium

Canada

The Czech Republic

Estonia

France

Germany

Greece

Latvia

Lithuania

The Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Albania

Bulgaria

Croatia

Denmark

Hungary

Iceland

North Macedonia

Norway

Spain

Italy

Turkey

Which country is Russia's best friend?

China and Russia have a strong strategic relationship and have the United States as a common enemy. However, experts reveal that the existing brotherly bond will not last forever as China continues to gain military might.

Are Ukraine and China allies?

In 2019, China overtook Russia to become Ukraine's biggest single trading partner. Later in 2021, China was EU's largest trading partner. Beijing's growing ties with Moscow leave China in a dilemma. The Asian country announced it would proceed with normal trade cooperation with the Kremlin and Ukraine.

Is Ukraine an ally of NATO?

Ukraine is a partner of NATO but is yet to become a member. This means that the military alliance's Collective Defense pledge does not apply, and NATO's 30-member countries cannot join forces with Ukraine to fight the powerful Kremlin troops.

Is the US an ally of Ukraine?

US president Joe Biden, alongside NATO and its allies, are against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo: @Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

The USA and Ukraine have diplomatic relations dating back to 1991, after the nation gained independence from the Soviet Union. However, Biden does not intend to deploy US troops to Ukraine to confront Russia, which has about 6,000 nuclear weapons.

Are Russia and Ukraine allies?

The two countries have no diplomatic relations at the moment. The Russo-Ukrainian war started in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea. Putin has also been against modern Ukraine that he claims has been taken over by extremists since the country ousted pro-Russian president Victor Yanukovych in 2014.

Some of Russia's allies remain conflicted since they also have diplomatic and economic ties with the EU and USA. Their only option is to remain neutral in a bid to maintain strategic relations with both nations. Putin's threat to anyone who tries to interfere cannot be taken lightly since Russia has powerful nuclear weapons, a path that no nation would want to tread.

