The longest Snapstreaks ever recorded: top 20 record-breakers

Snapchat is a popular app that allows messaging, although the messages, videos, and images sent usually disappear after the recipient sees them. One thing that hooks the users to the app is the Snapchat streak, which can be considered a unique game that offers a reward in emojis. Discover the longest Snapstreaks ever recorded.

Snapchat streaks are a delightful Snapchat component that has boosted communication and inspired healthy boasting among its users.

Snapchat streaks were created to promote constant communication between friends and allow them to message one another at least once daily. The Snapchat app also allows user to earn special badges and bragging rights based on their activities. Participating in a Snap streak with someone means you love them more than your other friends. So, what is the longest Snap streak?

Top 20 longest Snapstreaks ever recorded

Here are the 20 longest snap streaks ever recorded and a few tips on maintaining your records to beat these top Snap streaks. When coming up with the list, we considered figures that various app users have submitted, as the Snapchat app does not have an official score tracker to record the highest snap score and streak. This means that it is highly likely that some unsubmitted streaks could break their records.

No Names Streaks 1 Hannah and Lauren Luckey 3046+ 2 Birgit & Inge Christian 3000+ 3 Rachel & Francesca 2968+ 4 Will & Kristina 2920+ 5 Kristen & John 2902+ 6 Holly & Abby 2900+ 7 Carlyn McGrath and Jakob Wikar 2873+ 8 Ashley & Robin 2805+ 9 Madison & Adriana 2798+ 10 Susie & Alexa 2779+ 11 Cassidy Waller and Andrea Alfaro 2739+ 12 Hannah Garrett & Lauren 2700+ 13 Gus & Paige 2700+ 14 Kristen & Emily 2697+ 15 Lisa Glogower and Carol Pappas 2695+ 16 Missy Krieger and Carly Schwartz 2681+ 17 Justin & Carolann 2666+ 18 Fatmis & Samko 2655+ 19 Shelby Granath and Emily Hagans 2638+ 20 Tom & Hannah 2629+

Origin of Snapchat

Snapchat was launched in July 2011 as the brainchild of Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown, all of whom were Stanford University students. It was initially called Picaboo and was renamed Snapchat two months later. Its distinctive disappearing message feature immediately became popular among millennials, offering a new communication that felt more authentic and spontaneous.

The secret to increasing your streaks is to begin your day by sending snaps to people with a continuous streak.

How do Snapstreaks work?

A Snapchat streak is a repeated Snapsharing effort that continues for three or more days. However, this is two-way communication between you and your friend, and no streak would be created if one of the friends were dormant.

You and a friend snap at each other at least every 24 hours. After three days of snapping, you will receive a small flame icon and a number 3 to indicate you have been snapping for three days back and forth.

How do you start a Snapchat streak?

Login to your app, send a snap to everyone interested and wait for them to respond within 24 hours. For effective results, send it to people you often interact with, such as your friends, family, schoolmates, and colleagues.

How do you increase your Snapchat streak?

The secret to increasing your streaks is to begin your day by sending snaps to people with a continuous streak. Also, remind the other person if they forgot to return a snap.

Having a high score unlocks more trophies and rewards on Snapchat.

How do you get a long Snapstreak?

To create long streaks with your friends, you need to use Snapchat daily, as the more you use the app, the more your Snap streak score peaks. Here are other tips to maintain your Snapchat streaks:

Choose a willing partner.

Send a blank photo as a snap.

Schedule your Snap streaks.

Be mindful of time zone differences and ensure you send your snaps within 24 hours.

Use filters, lenses, and other app features to add variety to your snaps.

How does a Snapstreak break?

Your streak breaks if you fail to send or open a Snap within 24 hours. If it breaks, you can request the support team to get a streak back on the app.

What is the importance of the Snap score?

Snapchat score indicates the number of Snaps sent from an account, and the longest streaks usually have a high Snapchat score. Also, a high score unlocks more trophies and rewards on Snapchat.

The secret to increasing your streaks is to begin your day by sending snaps to people with a continuous streak.

What happens after a 1000 streak on Snapchat?

Initially, the app would give out badges to those with over 1000 streaks, but Snapchat has removed that as individuals are too obsessed with earning virtual trophies. Therefore, nothing special happens, although, after 100 days of a streak, you will have multiple emojis, which is also a monumental accomplishment.

Can you have a Snapstreak in a Group Chat?

Chat messages and Snaps sent to group chats do not count towards a streak. They have to be mutually sent between two users.

Rules of Snapchat streaks

You need to send a snap daily, and your streak will be broken if you fail.

You must send a snap within 24 hours, and it has to be between two people.

You and your friend must send a snap back and forth for at least three days.

Not all stories and messages count as a streak.

Snapchat streaks were created to promote constant communication between friends and allow them to message one another at least once daily.

How long is a 100 streak on Snapchat?

If you get the 100 emoji next to the icon of the person you are messaging, it means the two of you have been streaking for 100 days. Chatting with someone does not count as a streak as you must snap them a video or photo, and it must be something new, not from your history.

Is there a Snapchat streak limit?

There is no such thing as a Snapchat streak limit, as the highest streak may continue forever. Different emojis are assigned to streaks, depending on how long they are. A fire emoji indicates that you have started a streak with someone, while an hourglass shows that your streak with that person is about to end.

Which is the world's longest Snapchat streak?

Lauren Luckey and Hannah hold the record for the longest world record snap streak since the feature was launched in April 2015. They have over 3k Snapchat streaks in 2024.

Above are the longest Snap streaks ever recorded. Snapchat streaks are a delightful app component that has boosted communication and inspired healthy boasting among its users. These streaks serve as a reminder of the enduring worth of genuine connections and the significance of staying in touch with loved ones.

