Byron Yawn: age, wife, family, height, church, facts, profile, net worth

Byron Yawn was a pastor and an elder at Community Bible Church located in Nashville, USA. Ben Zobrist, who is a retired American Baseball player, dropped a multi-million lawsuit against the former pastor but did not state his reasons.

Byron Yawn and his wife joined the Community Bible Church in 2001 and made it flourish.

Source: Twitter

Ben Zobrist filed the lawsuit on 6th May 2021 through a Tennessee circuit court. The former Chicago Cubs star claimed Byron Yawn had an affair with his wife, Julianna Zobrist, and defrauded his charity organization. Therefore, he was claiming $6 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

Byron Yawn's biography

At the time of writing, Byron Yawn's age is 51 years. He was born on 4th March 1970 in Mississippi, Alabama, USA. The public knows nothing about his siblings and parents other than him growing up in a Christian home. Byron Yawn's height is 5 feet 8 inches, and he has dark brown hair and eyes.

People who have known Byron and his wife their entire lives claim their marriage was about the gospel all along.

Source: Facebook

Byron Yawn's family

Byron Yawn and Robin were high school sweethearts, and they grew up on the same street. The couple has three children, daughter Lauren and sons Wade and Blake. Byron Yawn's wife is a Nurse Case Manager at the Neuromuscular Division of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Byron Yawn's facts

The ex-pastor was not famous until the world learned about his dark secret. Here are several facts about Yawn:

Byron and his wife were gospel ministers at Community Bible Church in Nashville, Tennessee.

What church is Byron Yawn, pastor of? Unfortunately, he is no longer a pastor or part of the Community Bible Church.

Yawn is the founder and CEO of Forrest Crain & Co, a business-consulting firm in Nashville.

He was also the CEO of McGowan & Associates and a lead associate at Empower Healthcare.

After attending Byram High School, Byron earned a Bachelor of arts degree in History and Literature from Mississippi College.

The former pastor has a Doctorate in Public Communication.

Many online sources estimate Byron Yawn's net worth to be around $800k.

Byron Yawn's affair

In May 2019, Byron Yawn's wife, Robin Yawn, found her husband's burner phone. He used it to communicate with Julianna throughout their affair.

Yawn's wife discovered he was cheating and threatened to tell Julianna's spouse if she would not confess to him.

Source: Facebook

What is a burner phone? Most criminals use this gadget to avoid being tracked by authorities and later destroy the evidence. It is a cheap, prepaid mobile phone that someone can discard or destroy when they no longer need it.

Ben Zobrist married Julianna, a Christian electronic pop singer, in 2005, and they have three children. The couple met Byron 16 years ago at the Community Bible Church. He was a pastor at that time and offered them marital counselling.

Zobrist claimed that Byron betrayed his confidence by using his counsellor/spiritual mentor position to have an affair with Julianna. The two became close friends in 2018 and began their romance in 2019.

Ben could not play baseball in the summer of 2019 because of his marital problems. Also, text messages between him and Yawn showed the pastor comforting him over the same.

Yawn would offer Ben marital advice while still having an affair with Julianna. The couples attended separate counselling programs after Robin disclosed their affair to Ben.

Source: Getty Images

The player lost almost an $8 million income after skipping games for four months. However, he did not learn about his wife's affair till 2020. The retired player dropped charges against the pastor on Thursday, 13th August 2021 but can still refile the lawsuit next year.

Julianna admitted to cheating, and their divorce is underway in a Tennessee court. Ben's attorney, Helen S Roger, stated that her claims were absurd. She claimed Ben failed to preserve marital assets by taking time off work to handle their marital issues.

Moreover, Julianna should not have expected him to focus on his job after causing him emotional distress. She even coaxed Ben to return to work. The player's estranged wife demanded $4 million compensation funds from him because of the four-month work leave.

Zobrist retired in March 2020 after playing 14 seasons in Major League Baseball. He wants a 60-40 split of assets because Julianna overspent their estate by at least $691,602.86. In her defence, Julianna claims she endured his depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

Yawn's attorney said he and Julianna consider themselves a couple now, for they have a healthy and emotionally secure relationship.

Source: Getty Images

Zobrist had also claimed that Byron fraudulently collected $7,000 from his NGO for athletes. He was on a $3,500 monthly salary while serving as Patriot Forward's executive director.

However, Byron cashed at least two months' salary checks even after being laid off in March 2019. Also, Ben paid him $15,000 for a pastoral trip, and Julianna threw him a $30,000 retirement party in December 2018. He accused them of dancing provocatively at the event.

The pastor's lawyer dismissed the fraud accusations. Instead, he stated that Ben delayed filing his claim and was using it to blame Byron for his marital problems. Ben Zobrist's net worth is around $55 million, while Julianna's is more than $1 million.

Where is Byron Yawn now?

He still lives with his wife and children in Nashville, Tennessee.

Byron Yawn, the pastor, is in a tough situation. However, he is better off than his mistress. While Ben and Julianna's messy divorce is in the spotlight, things seem to be calm on Yawn's side. Only time will show us what happens in the future and you can rest assured knowing we will be publishing the updates!

