Who is Rose Dorothy Dauriac? Age, spouse, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Being born and raised in a family of celebrity parents comes with its fair share of fame and recognition, and bad scrutiny from the public and the media. On of the celebrity kid is Rose Dorothy Dauriac who has received equal share of the two sides.

Dorothy is a young American famous baby girl from New York City in the United States.

Source: Instagram

Rose Dorothy Dauriac is a young American baby girl from New York City. She is renowned for being the daughter of Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson and the incredible French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Her mother is famous for the roles inVicky Cristina Barcelona and Under the Skin. On the other hand, her father has had a successful career in journalism and creative advertising.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac's profile summary

Full name: Rose Dorothy Dauriac

Rose Dorothy Dauriac Nickname: Rose

Rose Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 30th August 2014

: 30th August 2014 Rose Dorothy Dauriac's age: 7 years old (as of 2021)

7 years old (as of 2021) Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Weight: 25 kg

25 kg Height : 3 feet 6 inches

: 3 feet 6 inches Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Romain

Romain Mother : Scarlett Ingrid Johansson

: Scarlett Ingrid Johansson Siblings : None

: None Marital status : Single

: Single Education: Homeschooled

Homeschooled Famous for : Being a celebrity kid

: Being a celebrity kid Favourite food: Pizza and pasta

Pizza and pasta Hobbies: Drawing and watching TV

Rose Dorothy Dauriac's biography

The celebrity kid was born on 20th August 2014 in New York City, New York, in the United States. She is seven years old as of 2021. She holds an American nationality and a Danish-Swedish-Polish descent. Who are Rose Dorothy Dauriac's parents? Her parents are Scarlett Johansson (mother) and Romain Dauriac (father).

Actress Scarlett Johansson (L) and journalist Romain, both wearing TOM FORD, attend the TOM FORD Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Collection Presentation.

Source: Instagram

Dorothy's mother, Scarlett, is an American actress, model and singer. She made her acting debut in 1994 in North. Some of the highly acclaimed films include The Horse Whisperer in 1998 and Ghost World in 2001. Some of her albums are Anywhere I Lay My Head in 2008 and Break Up in 2008.

On the other hand, her father Romain is a retired French journalist. He is currently the owner of an independent advertising agency in France. Previously, he served as an editor for the French magazine Clark. He rose to fame for marrying Scarlett.

Scarlett and Romain started dating in November 2012 and got engaged in September 2013. They welcomed their baby on 30th August 2014 but revealed the news to the public on 4th September 2014. The couple exchanged their wedding vows on 1st October 2014 in Philipsburg, Montana.

The couple separated in summer 2016. The actress filed for divorce on 7th March 2017, which was finalized in September 2017. Later, the actress married Colin Jost in October 2020. After the divorce settlement, her father wanted to relocate to his native France with her daughter while her mother sought primary custody.

Things escalated as the actress went public with the divorce. Eventually, the two parties agreed on joint custody of their daughter. In addition, they agreed on spending a week each with Dorothy. Who are Rose Dorothy Dauriac's siblings? The celebrity kid does not have any siblings.

Career

The kid is only seven years old and living happily with her parents. She is not involved in any profession yet. However, she at times walks on her mother's movie sets which could indicate that she might develop an interest in film like her mother.

Spouse

Dorothy is renowned for being the daughter of singer, actress and model Scarlet Johansson and retired French journalist Romain.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity kid is still young to be in any relationship at the moment. Instead, she is enjoying a quiet and luxurious life with her parents.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac's net worth

Considering that she is still a young child with no career or money-making ventures, her net worth remains unknown. However, she currently enjoys the luxuries from her successful and wealthy parents.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac fast facts

Who is Rose Dorothy Dauriac? She is an American born celebrity kid from New York City. How old is Rose Dorothy Dauriac? She is seven years old as of 2021. She was born on 30th August 2014 in New York City. When is Rose Dorothy Dauriac's birthday? Her birthday is celebrated on 30th August every year. What is Rose Dorothy Dauriac's Instagram account? The celebrity kid does not have an active Instagram account. Additionally, she is not active on any social media platform such as Twitter and Facebook. What is Rose Dorothy Dauriac famous for? She is renowned for being the daughter of singer, actress and model Scarlet Johansson and retired French journalist Romain. Are Rose Dorothy Dauriac's parents still together? No, they are not. The actress filed for divorce on 7th March 2017, after three years of marriage.

Rose Dorothy Dauriac has received much fame and recognition thanks to her parent's celebrity statuses. She is the daughter of Scarlet Johansson and Romain, and even though they are no longer married, she still gets to spend time with both of them.

