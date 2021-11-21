Music lovers appreciate artists with a humorous style, steady flow, and banging lyrics. It is perhaps why they resonate most with Guapdad 4000. He ticks every single box on that list. Thanks to his chic style and high-quality music, the rapper has quickly grown to become peoples’ favorite. So please keep reading to learn more about his fascinating life.

Guapdad 4000 is an LA-based rapper best known for the hits Flossin and Prada Process. Photo: @guapdad4000

Source: Instagram

Guapdad 4000 is an LA-based rapper who turns heads with smooth music flow and signature durag that keeps in waves in check. He is also an internet personality who has amassed a considerable fan base online. Join us as we explore more about this public figure.

Guapdad 4000’s profile summary

Full name: Akeem Ali Douglas Hayes

Akeem Ali Douglas Hayes Date of birth: 26th of July 1991

26th of July 1991 Place of birth: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Guapdad 4000’s age: 30 years

30 years Ethnicity: Filipino

Filipino Nationality: American

American Famous for: His music plus wearing durags

His music plus wearing durags Profession: Rapper

Rapper Group: Zoink Gang

Zoink Gang Residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Black

Black Guapdad 4000’s height: 5ft 6 inches

5ft 6 inches YouTube: Guapdad 4000

Guapdad 4000 Instagram: guapdad4000

Guapdad 4000’s bio

Guapdad 4000 was born Akeem Ali Douglas Hayes but chose his stage name to be Guapdad 4000. Photo: @guapdad4000

Source: Instagram

Fans are most familiar with his music career but never with his personal life. So who is he when he drops the mic? Let us find out!

How old is Guapdad 4000?

Most of Guapdad 4000’s profiles have differing dates of his birthday. Some say he was born in 1992 on the 27th of July, while others say it was on the 26th of July in 1991. It has brought about a confusion element about his age.

According to his Instagram, Guapdad 4000’s birthday is celebrated every the 26th of July. He posted on his Instagram months ago and revealed he turned 29. His real name is Akeem Ali Douglas Hayes.

He attended Berkeley City College and graduated with an associate degree in fine arts. However, he has revealed that he had a tough time growing up because his parents were in and out of jail. So, he found himself committing petty theft to fend for himself and his siblings.

Is Guapdad 4000 a Filipino?

Millions are asking about Guapdad 4000’s ethnicity since he loves to visit the Philippines. So, you will bump into questions online like ‘is Guapdad half Filipino?’ or ‘where is Guapdad 4000 from?’

Guapdad 4000’s parents are of mixed descent. His mother is Filipino, and his father is African-American. The rapper grew up with his grandmother Corazon who is from Olongapo, Philippines.

Guapdad 4000 is half Filipino because he was born to a half-Filipino mother and an African-American father. Photo: @guapdad4000

Source: Instagram

His Filipino roots strengthened with his frequent travels in Subic Bay and Zambales, Philippines. These visits even influenced his track Chicken Adopo, which he made with Fil-Arm record producer Illmind.

How did Guapdad 4000 get famous?

He started by releasing tunes, and his first release was a single named Money back in 2017. The single attracted mass attention, and he began to reach fame. Then, in December of the same year, he released a music video for Scamboy, featured on World Star Hip Hop.

However, his journey was not without some downfalls. For years, he reveals indulging in scamming to help keep up with the lifestyle. However, he admits that the money goes up fast because the lifestyle and designer things are expensive.

His life-changing moment was when he was scammed $40, 000 worth of Bitcoin. He decided to ditch this business and take music more seriously. So, he left Oakland and moved to Los Angeles, where he released his mixtape Scamboy Color.

In no time, his music career peaked, and he went viral. He is best known for singles like Flossin, which has over 2.4 million views currently on YouTube. He is also known for the single Prada Process, which has more than one million streams on Spotify.

Guapdad 4000 gained populaity after releasing the hit single Flossin and appearing on Dreamville’s certified gold Revenge of the Dreamers 3 compilation album. Photo: @guapdad4000

Source: Instagram

He is also famous for his appearances on Dreamville’s certified gold Revenge of the Dreamers 3 compilation album. His appearance in the album had fans asking who signed him. So who signed Guapdad 4000? It was Dreamville and Warner Records.

Akeem is a member of Zoink Gang Hip Hop Group but still works on solo projects. Some of his most famous songs include:

First Things First ft G-Eazy and Reo Cragun

ft G-Eazy and Reo Cragun Prada Process ft 6LACK

ft 6LACK Gucci Pajamas ft Chance the Rapper and Charlie Wilson

ft Chance the Rapper and Charlie Wilson Options

His most famous albums include:

Scamboy Color

Dior Deposits

1176

1176 (Deluxe Edition)

Guapdad 4000’s Grammy outfit

Guapdad 4000 stole the spotlight during the 62nd Grammy Awards after rocking a 10-foot-long durag. Photo: @guapdad4000

Source: Instagram

Akeem is not the first rapper to earn a Grammy nomination, and neither is he the first to wear a durag to the event. We have seen many artists get nominated, and other celebrities like Solange Knowles rock a durag to the Met Gala.

He goes down in record as the first celebrity to wear a 10-foot-durag to the biggest night in the music industry, the 62nd Grammy Awards. If you flip through Guapdad 4000’s Instagram, you will realize that he loves rocking a durag.

His staple is velvet or an iridescent durag. Never has he been seen in such a long durag as he wore during the Grammy Awards. Guapdad 4000’s durag stole the show, perhaps even overshadowing his Rick Owens suit with flared sleeves.

According to Forbes, the durag shows how effortlessly the rapper has turned his chic style into a brand. He has revealed that celebrities should make their essentials their merchandise and effortlessly advertise it by wearing them.

Akeem Ali Douglas Hayes, better known as Guapdad 4000, is one of LA’s finest rappers. He is known for his smooth flow and durag, and it is not surprising that he wore a 10-foot-long durag to the 62nd Grammy Awards. His career is booming, and fans cannot wait to see what is in store for him.

