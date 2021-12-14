Some celebrities have gained fame due to the celebrity status of their soulmates. However, it does not mean that they do not share the same level of success. Such is the case of Alvin Whitney, best known as Pam Oliver’s husband. What is really interesting is that he is also successful but happens to be low key. Join us as we unveil what is known about him.

The majority know Alvin Whitney as the husband of the famous American sportscaster Pam Oliver. However, he is also a successful yet low key persona in the sports industry. Here is everything you should know about him.

Alvin Whitney’s bio

He is best known as the spouse of the famous sportscaster for the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National (NFL), Pam Oliver. Besides this, hardly can most people share other details about him. So, here is what you should know about him.

How old is Alvin Whitney?

You will come across several searches online of Alvin Whitney’s birthday. Unfortunately, your results will come empty because he has not shared this information online. So, it is hard to tell of Alvin Whitney’s age in 2021.

On top of that, it is hard to tell of his upbringing and education profile. These are some aspects of his life he has kept under the wraps. However, he is known to be a Brooklyn native.

What is Alvin Whitney’s nationality?

Since he has been living in America with his better half for decades now, he is believed to be of American nationality.

How tall is Alvin Whitney?

Alvin Whitney’s height is believed to be 5 feet 8 inches. Unfortunately, as of Alvin Whitney’s weight, most profiles cannot tell of a recent and accurate figure because he has not revealed it to the public.

What does Alvin Whitney do?

He is best known as an award-winning sports television producer for CNN and a freelance producer for Turner Sports. Before then, he used to work as an associate producer for NBA Entertainment Inc for eight years.

Additionally, he worked as a field producer for CNN Sports Illustrated for three years. For six months, he was also a field producer and director for Friday Night Tykes. Alvin Whitney’s CNN and NBA jobs have made him garner so much experience in the sports industry.

Because of this, fans rank him among the most experienced sports producers They also often ask about Alvin Whitney’s net worth and salary. Unfortunately, Alvin Whitney’s salary or net worth is yet to be revealed.

Even so, his fans speculate that most of his fortune is from his career as a sports and field producer. They also imagine it to be a decent figure since Celebrity Net Worth reveals his better half has a net worth of $6 million.

In addition to that, it is also hard to find many of Alvin Whitney’s pictures online. You would expect him to have several based on his career, but he has defied this odd.

Who is Alvin Whitney’s wife?

He is married to Pam Oliver, the American sports journalist who gained fame due to her NFL coverage for Fox Sports. Alvin Whitney and Pam Oliver have been together since 1990. The couple does not have any children but share three pet dogs in their Atlanta home.

However, before marrying Pam, the field producer married Vanessa Abukusumo Whitney. They have three children together: Khail, Aiyanna and Anissa. Aiyana is a professional volleyball player at Penn State.

Alvin Whitney is an award-winning television producer who has worked for notable firms like CNN and NBA Entertainment Inc. Despite having a public career, he enjoys leading a low profile. He is married to the famous American sports journalist for Fox Sports, Pam Oliver.

