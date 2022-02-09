Who is Asawari Joshi? Age, family, marriage, ads, movies and tv shows, net worth

Asawari Joshi is a Marathi actress best known for Om Shanti Om (2007), Office Office (2000), and Shagird (2011), which are just some of her many acting credits. She has been in the entertainment industry since 1989, dominating the Indian serial scene; let us find out all we need to know about the Mumbai-born talent.

Were you a huge Office Office fan? How about Shagird? Let us see all there is to discover about your favourite Indian actress.

Asawari Joshi's profile

Full name: Asawari Joshi

Famous for: Playing Usha Madam / Usha Bahan / Usha Bai in Office Office

Gender: Female

Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Date of birth: 6 May 1965

Zodiac: Taurus

Age: 56 in 2022

Current residence: Mumbai, India

Nationality: Indian

Ethnicity: Indian

Spouse: Unspecified

Occupation: Actress

Child: Unspecified

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 58 kg

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Black

Languages: Hindi, English and Marathi

Net worth: $1 Million in 2022

Website: asawarijoshi.co.in

Instagram: @officialasawarijoshi

Asawari Joshi's family

This talented performer was born on 6 May 1965 in Mumbai, India. Asawari Joshi's mother name is unknown, and the same goes for her father. There is also no information available concerning any possible siblings, or which school she attended.

Asawari Joshi's marriage

As far as records show, the Office Office actress is currently single. We have yet to discover Asawari Joshi's husband's name, or if she even secretly has one. There is also no information available regarding whether or not she has any children.

Career

Asawari Joshi is an Indian actress who has appeared in several Marathi films and serials. She featured alongside Shahrukh Khan in the movie Om Shanti Om as Lovely Kapoor. She is well renowned for her part in the Hindi serial Shake iT Up, the Indian adaptation of the American programme of the same name, which aired on Disney Channel India.

Asawari Joshi's movies:

Ek Ratra Manterleli

Godi Gulabi

Sukhi Sansarachi 12 Sutre

Bal Brahmachari

Pyaar Zindagi Hai

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Manthan: Ek Amrut Pyala

Hattrick

Om Shanti Om

Hum Tum Aur Ghost

Hello Darling

Shagird

Dham Dhoom

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2

Asawari Joshi's serials:

Zabaan Sambhalke

Office Office

Naya Office Office

Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta

Shake It Up

Chuk Bhul Dyavi Ghyavi

Shankar Jai Kishan 3 in 1

Asawari Joshi's accident

According to rumours doing the rounds, the exquisite actress was involved in a severe car accident last year. But, fear not, for they were simply rumours and nothing more.

"Some news channels were reporting that I met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and that I was seriously injured. I would like to convey to all my fans and relatives from all over Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra that by the grace of Swami, I am safe at home today, don't worry. I apologize for the inconvenience caused to all of us by the negligence of the media."

Asawari Joshi's achievements and awards include:

Nanded Lokotsav - 2004 Nupur India Pune- Dance performance

2003 Indian Telly Award - Comparing of the show + Dance performance

Mrs. Maharashtra contest - 2002

2002 Best look Zee Marathi Award - for serial- Mala Sasu Havi

Sanskrit Kaladarshan for Best Actress - Maze Maan Tuze Zaale

Rajarshi Shahu Puraskar - Jaysingpur - Best Actress

Best TV Personality For Surf Ad

Best Actress For Office Office

Best Anchor For Mere Ghar Aana Zindigi & Swarajali

Best Actress For Amar Prem Sita Jaisi Award

Best Enviromental Flim - Vanadevi Ka Rahasya

Chalchitra Award for best T.V Personality for Surf Ad

National Glory Award

IMFFA Award for Best Supporting Actress

ERTC Award Inspiritational Woman of Maharashtra

HERALD Global Award Most Admired Leader in the Entertainment Feild

LITERARY Excellence Award For Entertainment Feild

Asawari Joshi has been in the Marathi movie and entertainment industry for over three decades and shows no plans on ending her career any time soon. Even at 56 years old in 2022, it seems that retirement is not under consideration, but, seeing how private Joshi is about her life, we cannot be sure. So enjoy her while you can!

