Who is Asawari Joshi? Age, family, marriage, ads, movies and tv shows, net worth
Asawari Joshi is a Marathi actress best known for Om Shanti Om (2007), Office Office (2000), and Shagird (2011), which are just some of her many acting credits. She has been in the entertainment industry since 1989, dominating the Indian serial scene; let us find out all we need to know about the Mumbai-born talent.
Were you a huge Office Office fan? How about Shagird? Let us see all there is to discover about your favourite Indian actress.
Asawari Joshi's profile
- Full name: Asawari Joshi
- Famous for: Playing Usha Madam / Usha Bahan / Usha Bai in Office Office
- Gender: Female
- Place of birth: Mumbai, India
- Date of birth: 6 May 1965
- Zodiac: Taurus
- Asawari Joshi's age: 56 in 2022
- Current residence: Mumbai, India
- Nationality: Indian
- Ethnicity: Indian
- Asawari Joshi's spouse: Unspecified
- Occupation: Actress
- Asawari Joshi's child: Unspecified
- Height: 5 feet 7 inches
- Weight: 58 kg
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Black
- Languages: Hindi, English and Marathi
- Asawari Joshi's net worth: $1 Million in 2022
- Website: asawarijoshi.co.in
- Asawari Joshi's Instagram: @officialasawarijoshi
Asawari Joshi's family
This talented performer was born on 6 May 1965 in Mumbai, India. Asawari Joshi's mother name is unknown, and the same goes for her father. There is also no information available concerning any possible siblings, or which school she attended.
Asawari Joshi's marriage
As far as records show, the Office Office actress is currently single. We have yet to discover Asawari Joshi's husband's name, or if she even secretly has one. There is also no information available regarding whether or not she has any children.
Career
Asawari Joshi is an Indian actress who has appeared in several Marathi films and serials. She featured alongside Shahrukh Khan in the movie Om Shanti Om as Lovely Kapoor. She is well renowned for her part in the Hindi serial Shake iT Up, the Indian adaptation of the American programme of the same name, which aired on Disney Channel India.
Asawari Joshi's movies:
- Ek Ratra Manterleli
- Godi Gulabi
- Sukhi Sansarachi 12 Sutre
- Bal Brahmachari
- Pyaar Zindagi Hai
- Waqt: The Race Against Time
- Manthan: Ek Amrut Pyala
- Hattrick
- Om Shanti Om
- Hum Tum Aur Ghost
- Hello Darling
- Shagird
- Dham Dhoom
- Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai 2
Asawari Joshi's serials:
- Zabaan Sambhalke
- Office Office
- Naya Office Office
- Eka Lagnachi Dusri Goshta
- Shake It Up
- Chuk Bhul Dyavi Ghyavi
- Shankar Jai Kishan 3 in 1
Asawari Joshi's accident
According to rumours doing the rounds, the exquisite actress was involved in a severe car accident last year. But, fear not, for they were simply rumours and nothing more.
"Some news channels were reporting that I met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and that I was seriously injured. I would like to convey to all my fans and relatives from all over Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra that by the grace of Swami, I am safe at home today, don't worry. I apologize for the inconvenience caused to all of us by the negligence of the media."
Asawari Joshi's achievements and awards include:
- Nanded Lokotsav - 2004 Nupur India Pune- Dance performance
- 2003 Indian Telly Award - Comparing of the show + Dance performance
- Mrs. Maharashtra contest - 2002
- Best look Zee Marathi Award - for serial- Mala Sasu Havi
- Sanskrit Kaladarshan for Best Actress - Maze Maan Tuze Zaale
- Rajarshi Shahu Puraskar - Jaysingpur - Best Actress
- Best TV Personality For Surf Ad
- Best Actress For Office Office
- Best Anchor For Mere Ghar Aana Zindigi & Swarajali
- Best Actress For Amar Prem Sita Jaisi Award
- Best Enviromental Flim - Vanadevi Ka Rahasya
- Chalchitra Award for best T.V Personality for Surf Ad
- National Glory Award
- IMFFA Award for Best Supporting Actress
- ERTC Award Inspiritational Woman of Maharashtra
- HERALD Global Award Most Admired Leader in the Entertainment Feild
- LITERARY Excellence Award For Entertainment Feild
Asawari Joshi has been in the Marathi movie and entertainment industry for over three decades and shows no plans on ending her career any time soon. Even at 56 years old in 2022, it seems that retirement is not under consideration, but, seeing how private Joshi is about her life, we cannot be sure. So enjoy her while you can!
